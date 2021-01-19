BCCI announces Rs 5 crore as team bonus for achieving ‘special moment for Indian cricket’ at Gabba

India players celebrate after winning the 4th Test in the final minutes of the match (Twitter/BCCI)

The Indian team which battled all odds to pull off a record-breaking chase in the 4th Test at the Gabba, thus claiming the series win by a 2-1 margin, will receive a monetary bonus of INR 5 crore, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly tweeted minutes after the match ended on Tuesday.

Just a remarkable win…To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his joy at the sensational win the injury-depleted Indian side achieved in Brisbane.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

What a Test match! The depth of Indian Cricket is scary. @RishabhPant17 , sweet number 17. Well played young man. #testcricket at its very best — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 19, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 Absolute superstars all of you 👏👏 A proud and historic moment for Indian cricket! Battered, bruised, but champions as well 🏆 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 19, 2021

The champions & the greatest chase!🙌#TeamIndia has proved it again by team efforts, great character, courage & max determination! Despite the bruises, the team made it possible for our country. That’s why we play for the country’s flag to go high every time we perfom🇮🇳#INDvAUS — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) January 19, 2021

Australia had not lost a Test match at the Gabba for 32 years before this. With this, India have achieved consecutive series wins in Australia.