scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Must Read

BCCI announces Rs 5 crore as team bonus for achieving ‘special moment for Indian cricket’ at Gabba

India battled all odds to pull off a record-breaking chase in the 4th Test and win the series 2-1 on the final day of the match in Brisbane on Tuesday.

By: Sports Desk | January 19, 2021 1:55:43 pm
ind vs ausIndia players celebrate after winning the 4th Test in the final minutes of the match (Twitter/BCCI)

The Indian team which battled all odds to pull off a record-breaking chase in the 4th Test at the Gabba, thus claiming the series win by a 2-1 margin, will receive a monetary bonus of INR 5 crore, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly tweeted minutes after the match ended on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his joy at the sensational win the injury-depleted Indian side achieved in Brisbane.

Australia had not lost a Test match at the Gabba for 32 years before this. With this, India have achieved consecutive series wins in Australia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Siraj, Shardul keep India in hunt but Australia sets 328-run target for visitors
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 19: Latest News