Team has changed a lot: Harbhajan Singh on Yuvraj’s comment on absence of role models

Harbhajan Singh, asked to comment on Yuvraj Singh’s remark that the current Indian team does not have enough senior players to look up to, said he did not feel this during his time with the team but agreed that the culture around the national team has changed since then.

“See every team has a different culture. Pehle ke time kuch aur the (times were different before). Now these are different times. What Yuvi has said, I don’t know in what context he said these things, but I played till 2016 and I never felt anything like this,” Harbhajan told news agency IANS.

“Now I haven’t been in the team since 2016 so I cannot comment on this current bunch. But till the time I was there, I never felt anything. Yes the team has changed a lot since 2016. So maybe Yuvi can give you a better answer to this as he knows the context,” he said.

Harbhajan Singh last played for India in 2016. Yuvraj Singh played his last match for India in 2017.

Yuvraj Singh, speaking on an Instagram live chat with Rohit Sharma last week, had said that the current batch of youngsters in Team India are not as respectful as they used to be towards their senior counterparts. He also said he feels there is a lack of ‘role models’ in the team as very few players feature in all three formats.

“In this team, seniors are you (Rohit) and Virat (Kohli) who play all three formats. I just feel since social media has come, there are very less guys to look upto. That sense of respect for seniors…it has become a thin line,” Yuvraj had said.

