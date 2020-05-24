Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar tests positive for Covid-19

Taufeeq Umar (left) has tested positive for Covid-19 (Express Archive) Taufeeq Umar (left) has tested positive for Covid-19 (Express Archive)

Former Pakistan cricketer Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe,” Umar told Geo News. “I have isolated myself at home,” he further said, adding: “I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery.”

Umar decided to get himself tested on Saturday after experiencing symptoms of the virus. After testing positive, he has been in self-isolation at home. The left-handed batsman is the second cricketer in Pakistan to be affected by the virus, after Zafar Sarfaraz – the 50-year-old former First Class cricketer who passed away last month.

Scotland’s Majid Haq and South Africa’s Solo Nqweni are the other cricketers to have contracted the virus.

Umar, a Lahore-born left-handed opener, has represented Pakistan in 44 Tests and 22 ODIs.

The southpaw was not successful in the ODI format, having scored 504 runs from 22 innings at an average of 24 including three half-centuries. He made his international debut in August 2001.

The 38-year-old has better statistics to show in the longest format of the game. He scored 2,693 runs from 83 innings at an average of 37.98 including seven centuries and 14 half-centuries.

ALSO READ | Saliva ban can enhance skills of bowlers: Joe Root

On his Test debut, he scored a century against Bangladesh and becoming the eighth batsman to do so for his country. Umar, also became the seventh Pakistan opener to score a double ton in October 2011 in Abu Dhabi against Sri Lanka. His last international appearance was in 2014.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd