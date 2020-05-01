Watch: Tatenda Taibu introduces his son to wicketkeepers across the world

Tatenda Taibu retired from cricket in 2012. (File Photo/ICC) Tatenda Taibu retired from cricket in 2012. (File Photo/ICC)

Tatenda Taibu has shared a video of his son keeping wickets and tagged many international wicketkeepers. The video has drawn comments from many cricketers, including Kamran Akmal, one of the keepers Taibu had tagged.

Taibu tagged England’s Sarah Taylor, Australia’s Adam Gilchrist, Kamran Akmal and Rashid Latif from Pakistan, Mushfiqur Rahim from Bangladesh, Brendan Taylor and Regis Chakabva from Zimbabwe, MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha from India, Shai Hope and Denesh Ramdin from West Indies, South Africa’s Mark Boucher and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara.

“Good job..keep an eye on him..good luck champ,” Kamran Akmal commented on the video. Former Pakistan opener Imran Nazir said Taibu’s son has “good reflexes and balance”.

One of the most accomplished cricketers from Zimbabwe in recent years, Taibu retired from the game at the age of 29 in 2012. He held the record for being the youngest Test captain till Rashid Khan of Afghanistan took that record in 2019.

