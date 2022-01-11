Tata group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor from this year

One of India’s largest business conglomerates, the Tata Group, is all set to replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the Indian Premier League’s title sponsor from this year, the event’s governing council decided in a meeting on Tuesday.

“Yes, Tata group is coming in as IPL title sponsor,” IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development to PTI. Vivo had a deal of Rs 2200 crore for title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022 but after the 2020 Galwan Valley military face-off between the Indian and Chinese Army soldiers, the brand took a break for a year with Dream11 replacing it.

However, Vivo were back as IPL tittle sponsor in 2021 even as speculation raged that they were looking to transfer the rights to a suitable bidder and the BCCI approved the move.