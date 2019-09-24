5 wickets for 3 runs: Tasmania suffer one of the worst batting collapses in easy run chase

Tasmania suffer one of the worst batting collapses in modern-day one day cricket by losing five wickets for just three runs and eventually losing the match from a comfortable position against Victoria on Tuesday at WACA Ground, Perth. Tasmania were cruising towards an easy target of 186 in the 39th over with just 14 more runs to win from more than 11 runs per over but the collapse led to an embarrassing defeat for the Jordan Silk-led side.

Advertising

After the wicket of Beau Webster in the 39th over, Tasmania were 5 for 172. It was Chris Tremain who started the batting collapse. Tremain got support from Jackson Coleman from the other end who sent back experienced James Faulkner and Gurinder Sandhu for just a single.

Peter Handscomb tightened the screws as they sniffed victory. Handscomb used Tremain and Coleman to finish off the match by bundling out Tasmania for 184 with 56 more balls to go.

Tasmania needed five runs to win from 11 overs with five wickets in hand and then: WW.11W.W1W 😱🤯#MarshCup | @MarshGlobal pic.twitter.com/vwiAHSKI1o — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 23, 2019

In just 10 deliveries, Tasmania lost five wickets for three runs making converting a one-sided affair to a nail-biter.

The Tremain-Coleman duo took four wickets each in Victoria’s one-run win as wicketkeeper-batsman Ben McDermott’s 78 went in vain.