Misunderstanding Passion: Watch how Bangladesh U19 bowler almost hits India’s Divyansh Saxena on the head

Bangladesh seamers were lethal with the ball and their attitude at the start of the Under-19 World Cup final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday. In the second over, Tanzim Hasan Sakib turned overly aggressive as he almost hit Divyansh Saxena on the head with a throw after collecting the ball on his follow-through. Saxena was shocked and signalled towards the umpire after dodging the throw.

The umpire was not happy with Sakib’s actions as he didn’t apologise to Saxena for the misdirected throw. Instead, he had a few words for the Indian opener after the throw. The umpire had a word with the Bangladesh fast bowler and his opening bowling partner Shoriful Islam to tone down the aggression.

Former Indian cricketer did not seem pleased with Sakib’s actions as he termed it as ‘misunderstanding passion’ in a tweet:

Decent fast bowling resources for B’desh. Would really appreciate if Sakib let his ball do most of the talking though….don’t really like U-19 cricketers misunderstanding passion. #U19CWC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2020

Bangladesh bowlers showing immature aggression.

It’s not how the gentleman’s game is played..!

Skills can be exhibited with lot of maturity. India need a high strike rate batting to compensate.

Hope they have assessed by now & have a plan…!!#INDvBAN — hrushikesh ghare 🇮🇳 (@HrushikeshGhare) February 9, 2020

Aggression is good, but poking batsmen after every ball shows your upbringing, both bowlers from #Bangladesh are showing their upbringing on cricket field, even if your U-19 still the first thing you learn as a cricketer is SPORTSMANSHIP and its a GENTLEMEN GAME #INDvBAN — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) February 9, 2020

When Bangladesh bowlers Started to abuse jaiswal to get him early Jaiswal be like…. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/WpOtKPW7K2 — Vroon (@Vroon10) February 9, 2020

Umpires at the middle as well as the third umpire must act and try to discipline the opening Bangladesh bowlers and make them behave like gentlemen and we all think that cricket is a gentleman’s game. — PV (@PV79684724) February 9, 2020

Saxena failed to make a mark as he got out after just two runs from 17 deliveries. He lost his wicket to Avishek Das. In the semi-final he scored an unbeaten half-century against Pakistan.

Despite the umpire’s warning, Islam continued to have a few words with the batsman on his followthrough but in-form batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to ignore him often laughing at the attempts to rile him up.

