Follow Us:
Sunday, February 09, 2020
Must Read

Misunderstanding Passion: Watch how Bangladesh U19 bowler almost hits India’s Divyansh Saxena on the head

Despite the umpire's warning, Islam continued to have a few words with the batsman on his followthrough but in-form batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to ignore him often laughing at the attempts to rile him up. 

By: Sports Desk | Published: February 9, 2020 4:38:11 pm
Sakib Saxena’s unnecessary throw almost hits Divyansh Saxena on the head (Source: Twitter)

Bangladesh seamers were lethal with the ball and their attitude at the start of the Under-19 World Cup final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday. In the second over, Tanzim Hasan Sakib turned overly aggressive as he almost hit Divyansh Saxena on the head with a throw after collecting the ball on his follow-through. Saxena was shocked and signalled towards the umpire after dodging the throw.

The umpire was not happy with Sakib’s actions as he didn’t apologise to Saxena for the misdirected throw. Instead, he had a few words for the Indian opener after the throw. The umpire had a word with the Bangladesh fast bowler and his opening bowling partner Shoriful Islam to tone down the aggression.

Former Indian cricketer did not seem pleased with Sakib’s actions as he termed it as ‘misunderstanding passion’ in a tweet:

There were few other reactions as well:

Saxena failed to make a mark as he got out after just two runs from 17 deliveries. He lost his wicket to Avishek Das. In the semi-final he scored an unbeaten half-century against Pakistan.

ALSO READ | From fine-tuning schedule to providing theplas… the road to U-19 World Cup final

Despite the umpire’s warning, Islam continued to have a few words with the batsman on his followthrough but in-form batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to ignore him often laughing at the attempts to rile him up.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Reality Check: India suffer first series defeat post World Cup
Reality Check: India suffer first series defeat post World Cup
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 09: Latest News