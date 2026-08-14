‘Tanzid’s been very impressive’: Ponting showers praise on Bangladesh centurion

With his maiden Test century against Australia on the second day of the first Test against hosts Australia at Darwin on Friday, Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan also became the first batsman from Bangladesh to score a Test century at Australian soil. The 25-year-old batsman had completed his maiden Test hundred in 188 balls against the hosts on the second day of the Test before he was dismissed for a score of 101 runs off 197 balls by spinner Nathan Lyon. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has lauded Hasan’s knock and shared how the 25-year-old batsman was very impressive and looked solid in defence.

“No better place to do it against Australia in Australia, just your second Test match. Been brought up on slow, low turning pitches in Bangladesh. It’s been completely different but he’s played beautifully. That’s a moment he will never, ever forget. Tanzid has been very impressive. Patient. I’ve liked how solid he looks in defence, the technique’s very simple, defending the good ones and putting the bad balls away,” Ponting said while commentating on Channel 7 on Friday.

The 25-year-old Bangladesh opener also hit Bangladesh’s first away Test hundred since 2022. Mahdul Hasan Joy was the last Bangladeshi batsman to hit an away Test hundred when he played a knock of 137 runs against South Africa in Durban Test in 2022. Hasan had made his international debut in 2023 when he played against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. Hasanm who has so far played in 40 ODIs and 53 T20Is for Bangladesh, had made his test debut earlier this year. The youngster played against Pakistan in the second Test at Sylhet making his Test debut and had played knocks of 26 and four runs in his debut Test. The 25-year-old opener was given a reprieve on Thursday when he was dropped by Nathan Lyon off his own bowling before he was yet to open his account and Friday too saw Hasan being given a reprieve when Steve Smith could not hold on to the catch off the bowling of Lyon with Hasan batting at 62. Former Australian batsman Greg Blewett too showered praise on the Bangladeshi opener. Hasan would eventually fall to Lyon moments after he completed his hundred with him trying to play an attacking shot before he was caught by Mitchell Starc at long-off. “Bit of a freebie there for Australia. He got to that magnificent milestone, he has tried to hit out and it’s cost him his wicket. But let’s not take away the fact he has played beautifully to get to his 100.”Blewett said on Channel 7.

Bangladesh ended the second day at a score of 351 for 6 in their first innings and have a lead of 153 runs. Earlier on Thursday, Australia were bundled out for a first innings’ total of 198 runs in 53 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat. Ponting had slammed the Australian selectors post the opening day’s play. “This has been a very, very successful cricket team. (But) right now, there are a couple of chinks in the armour and the selectors decided to stick with what they know. At the end of last season, I thought the time was right now to blood a couple of youngsters into these two Test matches,” Ponting had told Channel 7.