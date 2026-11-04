Ranji Trophy: Kotian’s seven tightens Mumbai’s grip over Railways

When play began on the third morning at the Brabourne Stadium, Railways would have fancied their chances of putting Mumbai under pressure on a surface that had shown little sign of deterioration.

But Mumbai showed the resilience to turn the game around and put themselves in the driver’s seat, ending Day 3 on 174/4 and stretching their lead to 311 runs with one day remaining.

The lead act was Tanush Kotian. Fresh from taking 8/81 against Haryana, the off-spinner delivered another telling performance, claiming 7/45 in 18.5 overs to help bowl Railways out for 259 and give Mumbai a 137-run first-innings lead.

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Bowling throughout from the press box end, Kotian accounted for Kush Marathe, Bhargav Merai, Zubair Ali, Ravi Singh, Toufik Mandal and Adarsh Singh. Railways’ batsmen were equally responsible for their downfall. Having adopted a proactive approach on Tuesday to put Mumbai under pressure, they went into their shells on Wednesday, content to defend rather than look for runs.