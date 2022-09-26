Taniya Bhatia claims she was robbed in London; slams ECB over lack of security

India wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia took to social media on Monday and claimed that she was robbed during her stay at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale.

“Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women’s Cricket team. So unsafe,” Bhatia wrote on Twitter.

Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket’s preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well,” she added.

The ECB has not released any statement as of now.

India had played 3 T20Is and as many ODIs in England from September 10 to 24. Bhatia was part of India’s limited-overs squad in England.

India beat England in the final ODI at Lord’s on Saturday to win the ODI series 3-0.