Tamim Iqbal ruled out of ODI series due to groin injury

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against India, the Bangladesh cricket team has suffered a massive blow after their captain Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out due to a groin injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement.

“Tamim has a grade 1 strain on the right groin which has been confirmed following an MRI. We will maintain a conservative treatment protocol for him for two weeks after which his rehab will begin,” Bayiedul Islam, Bangladesh’s team physio, said.

“Unfortunately, this means he will not be available for the ODI series.”

Tamim, 33, is also doubtful for the Test series.

“He is also doubtful for the Test series,” added Islam.

Earlier, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was ruled out of Bangladesh’s first ODI against India in Mirpur due to a back injury,

The selectors have called up Shoriful Islam as a back-up for Taskin from Bangladesh A side who are currently playing against India A in Cox’s Bazar.

The three-match ODI series will start from December 3 at Mirpur. The second match will be played at the same venue on December 7 and the final match on December 10 in Chattogram.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan Sohan