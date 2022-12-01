scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Tamim Iqbal ruled out of ODI series due to groin injury

Tamim has sustained groin injury and is dooubtful for the Test series as well.

Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh batsman, thumb injury, Sports News, Indian ExpressTamim Iqbal will miss the ODI series due to groin injury. (File)

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against India, the Bangladesh cricket team has suffered a massive blow after their captain Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out due to a groin injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement.

“Tamim has a grade 1 strain on the right groin which has been confirmed following an MRI. We will maintain a conservative treatment protocol for him for two weeks after which his rehab will begin,” Bayiedul Islam, Bangladesh’s team physio, said.

“Unfortunately, this means he will not be available for the ODI series.”

Tamim, 33, is also doubtful for the Test series.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...Premium
UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...

“He is also doubtful for the Test series,” added Islam.

Earlier, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was ruled out of Bangladesh’s first ODI against India in Mirpur due to a back injury,

The selectors have called up Shoriful Islam as a back-up for Taskin from Bangladesh A side who are currently playing against India A in Cox’s Bazar.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The three-match ODI series will start from December 3 at Mirpur. The second match will be played at the same venue on December 7 and the final match on December 10 in Chattogram.

Advertisement

Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan Sohan

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 09:34:19 pm
Next Story

Two engineers suspended over lift breakdown at Chennai’s Stanley hospital

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 01: Latest News
close