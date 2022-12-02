Tamim Iqbal ruled out of India series, Litton front-runner as captain

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim lqbal has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India which starts on Sunday, the board stated in a release.

It is learnt that Litton Das, who is part of the leadership group and Test vice-captain, is the front-runner to lead the team although Bangladesh’s No.1 cricketer Shakib Al Hasan is also there in the squad. The left-hander, who is Bangladesh’s highest run-scorer in ODIs, suffered a groin strain in training on Wednesday.

National Team physio Islam Khan said: “Tamim has a grade 1 strain on the right groin which has been confirmed following an MRI. We will maintain a conservative treatment protocol for him for two weeks after which his rehab will begin.”

Unfortunately, this means he will not be available for the ODI series and is also doubtful for the Test series.” Meanwhile, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed is recovering from discogenic back pain and according to the physio, will be rested for the first ODI. The National Selection Panel has included left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam in the side as cover for Taskin.

Squad: Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam.