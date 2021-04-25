Tamim Iqbal breaks 131-year-old record with half-century against Sri Lanka

Tamim Iqbal reaches his half-century on Day 5 of the 1st Test vs Sri Lanka (Twitter/ICC)

When Tamim Iqbal reached his half-century on the final day of the 1st Test vs Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Sunday, he scripted an unprecedented record in international cricket. When he reached 50, Bangladesh’s team total was 52/2 — the lowest ever total for a team when a player has scored a half-century.

The previous record for this individual feat had been scripted in 1890, when JJ Lyons had scored a half-century in a team total of 55 for Australia against England. Chris Gayle had also scored a half-century in a team total of 55 for West Indies against New Zealand in 2014.

🌧️ 🌧️ The final session has been washed off due to persistent rain and the first #SLvBAN Test is drawn!#WTC21 | Scorecard: https://t.co/o4z3X6g7HL pic.twitter.com/rrxcnSZ61x — ICC (@ICC) April 25, 2021

Tamim finished the Test with an unbeaten 74 off 98 balls, as his partner Mominul Haque remained on 23 off 86 balls as Bangladesh put up 100/2 in their second innings before the match was declared to be a draw.

The half-century was Tamim Iqbal’s 30th in Test cricket, but the most ‘one-sided’ yet for Bangladesh’s highest Test run-getter.

More to follow…