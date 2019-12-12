3 in 3: Krishnappa Gowtham takes last wicket in last over of day as Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu in Ranji thriller

Krishnappa Gowtham of Karnataka took 14 wickets across two innings in the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu. (File Photo/IPL) Krishnappa Gowtham of Karnataka took 14 wickets across two innings in the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu. (File Photo/IPL)

Krishnappa Gowtham took the last Tamil Nadu wicket in the last over of the day as Karnataka beat their southern neighbours in a thrilling Ranji Trophy match which ended on Thursday evening. Karnataka won the match by 26 runs.

Hard fought game at natham.. What a game for @gowthamyadav88 Tamil Nadu losing outright to Karnataka with just one over left to bat out. K’taka beating TN in all three formats this https://t.co/9EamwkUH7N 49/0 at one stage chasing 180 in the 4th ings.#TNvsKAR #RanjiTrophy — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) December 12, 2019

For the third time in the season, Karnataka have broken Tamil Nadu hearts – both the Vijay Hazare and Mushtaq Ali finals had been closely contested between these two teams, with Karnataka edging the tie on both occasions. The Ranji Trophy tie also turned into a last over thriller, with both teams going for an outright win.

Tamil Nadu were in pole position to win the tie at lunch, with Abhinav Mukund leading the charge.

At the beginning of the final session of the day, Tamil Nadu needed 97 runs to win in 31 overs with 6 wickets in hand. However, Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik fell early in the third session as the see-saw battle slowly tilted in Karnataka’s over on the back of Gowtham’s spin typhoon.

Gowtham bowled Vignesh with three balls remaining in the day. Play had been extended for two overs after the cut-off time of 5 pm as a result was imminent.

The dramatic last over:

PTI adds: Requiring 181 to post a win after conceding the first innings lead, the home team was all out for 154 in the second innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin (4/46) had brought Tamil Nadu back into contention by picking up four wickets to help the team bowl out Karnataka for 151 in the second innings.

Tamil Nadu suffered a setback after a bright start to the chase with openers-Mukund (47) and Murali Vijay (15) putting on 49 runs in quick time with some positive batting as they lost three wickets in the space of four runs.

The run-out of Vijay by substitute fielder R Samarath sparked the slide as his quick pick-up and throw caught the experienced right-hander short of his crease.

The dismissals of B Aparajith (0) and R Ashwin (2), both leg-before to Gowtham, hurt Tamil Nadu.

A lot depended on Mukund and first innings centurion Dinesh Karthik but the former went after an enterprising innings, caught by Karun Nair off Gowtham.

Karthik was done in by a superb delivery by Gowtham to be bowled for 17.

His exit and the fall of skipper Vijay Shankar (5), caught brilliantly by Ronit More, pushed Tamil Nadu into more trouble.

Though the lower-order showed fight, Gowtham kept striking at regular intervals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd