Tamil Nadu Premier League Final Live Streaming: When is the TNPL final, which channel will broadcast TNPL final?

Tamil Nadu Premier League Final Live Streaming: Madurai Panthers will take on Dindigul Dragons in the final of the third edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On the back of KB Arun Karthick’s fifth fifty of the season, Madurai Panthers beat Kovai Kings by 7 wickets and 10 balls to spare to make the final. Earlier, Dindigul Dragons had beaten Madurai Panthers in the first qualifier of the post league stage phase. The qualifier was pushed by two days after the demise of M Karunanidhi and eventually when it did take place, Dindigul Dragons swept aside their fellow finalists Madurai Panthers by 75 runs. Dindigul Dragons and Madurai Panthers had finished first and second in the points table.

When is Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) final?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL final between Dindigul Drgaons and Madurai Panthers will be played on Sunday, August 12, 2018.

Where is Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) final?

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) final will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) final begin?

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) final between Dindigul Dragons and Madurai Panthers begins at 7:15 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) final?

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) final will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Star Sports are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online Live streaming of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) final?

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) final live streaming will be available on HotStar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) final between Dindigul Dragons and Madurai Panthers?

Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan(w/c), R Vivek, Balchander Anirudh, M Mohammed, NS Chaturved, Ramalingam Rohit, Mohan Abhinav, M Silambarasan, Trilok Nag, Varun Totadri, Jagannathan Kaushik, Adithya Arun, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Ra Aravind, N Ramakrishnan, M Sujendran

Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik(w), Tushar Raheja, Thalaivan Sargunam, D Rohit(c), Shijit Chandran, R Karthikeyan, Jagatheesan Kousik, Lokesh Raj, Varun Chakravathi, Abhishek Tanwar, Rahil Shah, Jaganath Sinivas, Nilesh Subramanian, SP Nathan, Kiran Akash, Vikram Jangid, PS Sivaramakrishnan, MS Promoth, SS Karnavar

