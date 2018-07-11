Tamil Nadu Premier League Live Cricket Streaming, TNPL Live Streaming Online: What time is TNPL Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors match? Where to watch TNPL Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors?

The Tamil Nadu premier league begins from Wednesday. (Source: Facebook) The Tamil Nadu premier league begins from Wednesday. (Source: Facebook)

The 2018 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League begins from Wednesday when Dindigul Dragons will take on Ruby Trichy Warriors at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli. The dragons have R Ashwin as their skipper while the Warriors would be led by Baba Inderjith. The TNPL has proved to be a great platform for a lot of youngsters like Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, N Jagadeesan and R Sai Kishore. The league would also see some India internationals apart from Ashwin and Vijay. Sundar, Abhinav and Dinesh Karthik would be also be seen playing the tournament.

When is TNPL Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors match?

TNPL Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors match will take place on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

Where is TNPL Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors match?

TNPL Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors match will be played in Tirunelveli.

What time does TNPL Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors match?

TNPL Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors match begins at 07:15 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast TNPL Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors match?

TNPL Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD1 in English commentary. For Tamil commentary, the matches will be telecast on Star Sports Tamil.

How do I watch online live streaming of TNPL Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors match?

TNPL Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of TNPL Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors match?

Ruby Trichy Warriors (From): Murali Vijay, Baba Indrajith(c), MS Sanjay, R Sonu Yadav, Sathiamoorty Saravanan, Lakshmi Narayanan, K Mani Bharathi(w), Chandrasekar Ganapathy, Lukman Meriwala, DT Chandrasekar, Aswin Crist, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Bharath Shankar, S Aravind, Kannan Vignesh, Himmat Singh, V Aakash, Govinda Raajan, Suresh Kumar, Saravan Kumar, RS Thillak

Dindigul Dragons (From): Mohan Abhinav, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan(w), NS Chaturvedi, Balchander Anirudh, Adithya Arun, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), M Silambarasan, Jagannathan Kaushik, Ramalingam Rohit, M Mohammed, Trilok Nag, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, R Vivek, Ra Aravind, Aarpit Vasavada, N Ramakrishnan, Varun Totadri, M Sujendran

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App