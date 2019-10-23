Tamil Nadu, Karnataka to meet in Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka won their semifinals in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. They will meet in the final on Friday.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal, who took rushed back from their India commitments to be part of the semifinals, played starring roles for their respective sides to set up a southern derby in the final.

Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets with one over to spare in the first semifinal and Karnataka beat Chattisgarh convincingly in the other semifinal.

Ashwin starred with the ball for Tamil Nadu, after having been part of India’s victory over South Africa in the 3rd Test in Ranchi less than 24 hours ago. His economical spell (1/21 in 8 overs) helped restrict Gujarat to 177/9 in a rain-shortened 40-over match.

Tamil Nadu were in occasional spots of bother in the low-scoring chase, but knocks from Abhinav Mukund (32) and Dinesh Karthik (47) helped keep them afloat, before a partnership between Washington Sundar (27*) and Shahrukh Khan (56*) took them to victory.

Karnataka were dominant in the other semifinal. After Chattisgarh were bowled out for 223, the home team rode on their top order – KL Rahul (88*), Devdutt Padikkal (92) and Mayank Agarwal (47*)- to coast home to victory.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will meet in the final at the M Chinnaswamy on Friday.

Brief scores

Gujarat 177 for 9 in 40 overs (Dhruv Raval 40, Axar Patel 37, M Mohammed 3/33) lost to Tamil Nadu 181 for 5 in 39 overs (M Shahrukh Khan 50 not out, Dinesh Karthik 47, Abhinav Mukund 32) by 5 wickets.

Chhattisgarh 223 all out in 49.4 overs (Amandeep Khare 78, SS Ruikar 40, V Koushik 4/46) lost to Karnataka 229 for 1 in 40 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 92, K L Rahul 88 not out, Mayank Agarwal 47 not out) by 9 wickets.