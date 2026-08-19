‘I’ll take you to IPL’: How Yashasvi Jaiswal baited Dickwella into dismissal

Dickwella, walking in with his team needing every bit of resistance it could muster on the fifth morning of the Galle Test, was not particularly interested in taking Jaiswal's bait.(CREIMAS)

“Come on yaar, there was a lot of shots in first innings. We need to see something, come on.”

Niroshan Dickwella had barely reached the crease when Yashasvi Jaiswal began.

“I want to see. Come on, show me. Hit him there (pointing towards deep square leg), come on. Why not?”

The Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman, walking in with his team needing every bit of resistance it could muster on the fifth morning of the Galle Test, was not particularly interested in taking the bait.

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“No requirement. Take me (to) IPL, then I’ll hit.”