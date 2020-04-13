Tainted Pakistan cricketers should open grocery stores: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja feels that there should be a two-month window only for Test matches. (Source: Twitter) Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja feels that there should be a two-month window only for Test matches. (Source: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain and current cricket commentator Ramiz Raja aired his views on his country’s tainted cricketers and said that they could opt to “open grocery stores”.

Slamming the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for reinstating players like Mohammad Amir (who served prison time and a faced lengthy ban for spot-fixing), into the national team setup.

“You ask me I would say these tainted cricketers should open their grocery shops,” PTI quoted him as saying.

“I have no doubt that giving concession to big names also damaged Pakistan cricket,” he said, referring to Amir.

“There is once again talks of redrafting Sharjeel Khan into the team which is not right and can damage Pakistan cricket,” he said.

Raja also praised batsman Babar Azam and said he is a world-class player who needs a conducive atmosphere to express himself.

“There is no doubt about Babar Azam’s ability, he is a world-class player,” said Ramiz.

“When people ask me about a comparison between Babar Azam with the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith I would say he can do even better than Kohli but he needs a conducive atmosphere and the freedom to express himself more as a player and as captain.”

“I have nothing personal against Muhammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik who are senior players and have served the country for a long time. But I think now the selectors need to think about replacing them with youngsters and groom them properly.”

