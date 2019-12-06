Tabraiz Shamsi turns magician, celebrates wicket with a crazy magic trick on the field

The incident happened between the match between Paarl Rocks and Durban Heat in South Africa’s premier T20 tournament. The incident happened between the match between Paarl Rocks and Durban Heat in South Africa’s premier T20 tournament.

Bowlers have explored new ways to celebrate wickets on the field and the uniqueness leaves the mark on fans watch the game. But to what extent a bowler can think of celebrating the wicket in the newest way possible? South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has the answer who now has set the benchmark really high.

Shamsi dismissed Wihab Lubbe in the ongoing Mzansi Super League and performed a magic trick on the field. Lubbe had danced down the wicket to hit a boundary, but he managed just to hand a simple catch to Hardus Viljoen.

The spinner took out a red handkerchief from his pocket before turning it into a stick. Literally a stick!

MSL’s official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as: “WICKET! A bit of magic from @shamsi90 #MSLT20”.

The incident happened between the match between Paarl Rocks and Durban Heat in South Africa’s premier T20 tournament. However, Shamsi who was playing for the Paarl Rocks was not able to perform his magic trick again as Durban Heat chased down the target of 197 with seven balls to spare.

Now social media has gone frenzy over his trick and fans are amazed to see him do so. But this is not the first time Tabraiz has tried to do something new. He had hogged attention when Proteas were in India for a series in September and while celebrating Shikhar Dhawan’s wicket in a peculiar style, he had something of a similar.

In the first innings of the third T20I, Shamsi had locked horns with Dhawan after he was punished by the India opener with two sixes in his first over. In response to that, Shamsi claimed Dhawan’s wicket after his mistimed shot had landed in the safe hands of Temba Bavuma in the spinner’s second over. After taking the wicket, the South African left-arm chinaman celebrated by removing his shoe and pretending to make a phone call with it.

