Tabraiz Shamsi’s ‘shoe celebration’ decoded: Whom does he call?

South Africa romped to a resounding nine-wicket win against India at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, courtesy of a captain’s knock by Quinton de Kock. Levelling the T20I series in style, the Proteas made a statement in Bengaluru before the Test series.

Amidst the batting brilliance of the wicketkeeper-batsman, what also caught the eye of the spectators was spinner Tabraiz Shamsi’s peculiar celebration after he dismissed India opener Shikhar Dhawan in the first innings.

Teammate Rassie van der Dussen shed light on Shamsi’s “shoe celebration” in the post-match press conference.

In the first innings of the third T20I, Shamsi had locked horns with Dhawan after he was punished by the India opener with two sixes in his first over. In response to that, Shamsi claimed Dhawan’s wicket after his mistimed shot had landed in the safe hands of Temba Bavuma in the spinner’s second over.

After taking the wicket, the South African left-arm chinaman celebrated by removing his shoe and pretending to make a phone call with it.

Talking about that incident in the post-match conference, the South African vice-captain, Rassie van der Dussen revealed that the spinner pretends to call his hero, Imran Tahir after taking any crucial wicket.

“Yeah Shamsi always phones to Immy (Imran Tahir). Immy is obviously one of his heroes, and they work together a lot. So it was a nice moment for Shamsi to take a big wicket of Dhawan like Immy for us,” van der Dussen said.

After restricting India to a paltry 134/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of Kagiso Rabada’s three wickets, the visitors chased the target in just 16.5 overs. Captain de Kock’s unbeaten 79, consisting of six fours and five sixes, was the standout performance of the night.

South Africa will next play a three-match Test series against India next, where the first Test will kick of from October 2 in Vishakapatnam.