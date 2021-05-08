Making Pakistan debut after 18-year wait, Tabish Khan takes wicket in first over

Tabish Khan made his Pakistan debut in the 2nd Test vs Zimbabwe. (Twitter/PakistanCricket)

Tabish Khan took his first wicket for Pakistan in his very first over in Test cricket, making an instant impact on his debut in the 2nd Test vs Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Tabish Khan was given his Test debut earlier this week at 36 years of age. This came after a domestic career spanning 18 years, in which he took 598 FC wickets. His 599th FC wicket was a Test wicket.

598 is the most number of wickets by any player before a Test debut for an Asian team.

Tabish Khan Will TodaY Bowl For PakisTan After Decades Of Hard Work … He Bowled His 2️⃣7️⃣6️⃣0️⃣8️⃣TH Ball In FC CrickeT TodaY BuT This Time For PakisTan … 🇵🇰🥺❤️ 5️⃣9️⃣9️⃣TH FC WickeT For Him 😈 @tabbkhan84 #ZIMvPAK #tabishkhan #IsraeliAttackonAlAqsa #Jerusalem #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/mBwmkUneWg — احسن طالب🇵🇰🇹🇷🇦🇿 (@Ahsantalib12) May 8, 2021

Tabish Khan is also the oldest player to take a wicket in his first over in Test cricket in the last 70 years. In 1951, a 40-year-old GW Chubb had taken a wicket in his first over for South Africa against England.

“We need to give credit to Tabish Khan as he has set an example for us with his never give up attitude. He has always worked towards representing Pakistan & has worked hard and kept on performing,” Azhar Ali had said before the 2nd Test.