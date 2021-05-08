scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 08, 2021
Most read

Making Pakistan debut after 18-year wait, Tabish Khan takes wicket in first over

Tabish Khan became the oldest Test cricketer to take a wicket in his first over in the last 70 years.

By: Sports Desk |
May 8, 2021 7:22:58 pm
Tabish Khan made his Pakistan debut in the 2nd Test vs Zimbabwe. (Twitter/PakistanCricket)

Tabish Khan took his first wicket for Pakistan in his very first over in Test cricket, making an instant impact on his debut in the 2nd Test vs Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Tabish Khan was given his Test debut earlier this week at 36 years of age. This came after a domestic career spanning 18 years, in which he took 598 FC wickets. His 599th FC wicket was a Test wicket.

598 is the most number of wickets by any player before a Test debut for an Asian team.

Tabish Khan is also the oldest player to take a wicket in his first over in Test cricket in the last 70 years. In 1951, a 40-year-old GW Chubb had taken a wicket in his first over for South Africa against England.

“We need to give credit to Tabish Khan as he has set an example for us with his never give up attitude. He has always worked towards representing Pakistan & has worked hard and kept on performing,” Azhar Ali had said before the 2nd Test.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

DC vs PBKS, PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021
DC vs PBKS in pics: Dhawan steers Capitals domination over Punjab Kings
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 08: Latest News

x