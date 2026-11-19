MRF Pace Foundation wizard TA Sekar has said that several factors have led to reverse swing getting acutely cornered and even sidelined – at a time when Australian bowlers have been questioned over whether they knew ball tampering was underway with sandpaper used, for which Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bycroft copped longer bans than anything ICC proscribed, costing Smith his captaincy.

Reuters, in a recent story quoted Dale Steyn as saying Sandpapergate led to paranoia amongst fast Bowlin community- irrespective of countries. Sekar however reckoned it wasn’t paranoia alone that was killing the craft. ‘Bowler-friendly pitches and a better-kept outfield have made it hard to legally roughen one side of the ball against the abrasive ground,’ CNA wrote, quoting Reuters. The post-Covid ban on using saliva to polish the shiny side of the ball, had also made the process of shining a side difficult, further restricting bowlers.

While Australia captain Pat Cummins, under fire for allegedly feigning ignorance doubled down with his msnagemrnt saying he gad answered every questionin the press conference. Cummins, who was then 24, insisted reverse swing was still possible without bending the laws.

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“I think a lot of it’s actually conditions based,” he had said last Friday, denying his involvement. “Even in Australia, the (Sydney Cricket Ground) might reverse, the square is normally quite abrasive, but an Adelaide Oval won’t, because it’s always beautifully presented.”

“There’s a lot of conversations in change rooms around how to get reverse swing. Most of them totally fine. You’re always trying to perfect it,” Cummins was quoted as saying. “We just did it in South Africa a couple of weeks ago. It might be ‘do we come round the wicket?’. (Mitchell) Starc’s very good at hitting one side of the ball. He’ll try and bowl into the rough. We’re talking about methods all the time.”

Sekar thought the World Test Championship, launched in 2019 had further alienated reverse swing.

“Test cricket has become more result-oriented. You have more tests ending inside three days. How do you generate reverse swing if the ball doesn’t get old and rough?” he told Reuters, adding that the rise of wobble-seam bowling in recent years had reduced the need for reverse swing altogether, quoted as per CNA.

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James Anderson who recently moved to Surrey from Lancashire, had pioneered wobble seam as per Reuters and bowled with an angled seam, making the ball swerve as unpredictably as reverse swing. The agency wrote that fielding sides no longer had to wait for the ball to age, and avoided venturing into the grey area of ball preparation, which may amount to tampering.

“Once Anderson showed how to do it, every English bowler started to bowl wobble-seam and it spread,” Sekar told Reuters adding reports of the craft’s demise are greatly exaggerated.

“It’s an art. Bowlers who have this skill will continue to trouble the batsmen. It will remain a factor, especially in the subcontinent,” CNA quoted him as telling Reuters.