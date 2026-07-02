‘T20s here to stay. Not too sure about ODIs’: R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin of India during the 2nd One Day International match between India and Australia held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India on the 24th September 2023.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who will be leading the Dublin Guardians franchise in the upcoming European T20 Premier League (ETPL), said that the aforementioned league is a necessary addition in a format that is here to stay, unlike the ODIs.

“Look, I think there’s an Olympics that’s going to happen in a couple of years. And if cricket as a game is pretty serious about making it a global affair, the teams in this league will play a very crucial part in enabling that,” Ashwin said to PTI.

“Our job will be purely on T20 cricket and how it can get better. And if the game has to become global and it has to become an Olympic sport, the shorter the game, the more viable it is. And that’s how it’s going to become much bigger. And you will see a better sample size of players, which is also very critical for several of these leagues which run through the year. T20 as a sport is here to stay. I’m not too sure about ODI cricket,” he added.