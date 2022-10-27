T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe shock Pakistan, defeat them by 1 run

Zimbabwe shocked Pakistan in their Group 2 encounter in Perth on Thursday as the Men in Green lost by 1 run in a low scoring thriller. This is another upset in a tournament chockfull of them, with Pakistan in a real fix after losing their first 2 matches.

Chasing 131, Pakistan’s old problem of over reliance on openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan came back to bite them after both departed inside the powerplay. Babar departed after giving away a catch to Ryan Burl off Brad Evans’ delivery while Rizwan played on Muzarabani’s ball onto his stumps.

Shan Masood and Shadab Khan steadied Pakistan’s innings before the latter departed, trying to hit a big shot off Sikandar Raza. Haider Ali would replace him and depart the very next ball.

First, Raza, who has remodelled his action with help from the West Indian Sunil Narine, teased out Shadab Khan, who had just hit a six, into another big hit and was pouched at long-off. Next ball, he carrom-flicked a ball that skidded on the middle, to trap the new batsman Haider Ali right in front. How the batsmen – Shadab and Shan Masood- didn’t cross over despite holing out at long-off would be questioned.

Masood would depart next as he got stumped by wicketkeeper Chakabva off Raza’s delivery as Pakistan’s resistance crumbled. Raza would finish his spell, scalping 3 wickets for just 25 runs.

Mohammad Nawaz almost took Pakistan over the line but Zimbabwe would not be denied as he fell in the penultimate ball of the innings.

Earlier, Mohammad Wasim registered his best figures in the shortest format as he and Shahdab Khan helped Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to a modest 130 for 8.

Wasim (4/24) and Shadab (3/23) shared seven wickets between them to derail Zimbabwe innings after a fine start.

Zimbabwe got off to a good start after opting to bat with skipper Craig Ervine (19) and Wessly Madhevere (17) adding 42 runs off five overs for the opening wicket.

The partnership was broken by Rauf as Ervine was beaten by sheer pace, lobbing one to Mohammad Wasim at short fine leg.

Two balls later, Madhevere followed suit, LBW to Wasim as the batter went for an unsuccessful review. Milton Shumba (8) didn’t help his side’s cause either, handing a straight forward return catch to Shadab soon after.

Sean Williams (31) and Sikandar Raza (9) shared 31 runs for the fourth wicket before Shadab inflicted twin blows in the 14th over as Zimbabwe lost the plot after a decent start. Another double blow in the next over of Wasim broke Zimbabwe’s backbone.