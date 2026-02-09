T20 World Cup: Blessing Muzarabani leads bowlers’ charge as Zimbabwe beat Oman by eight wickets

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Blessing Muzarabani powered Zimbabwe to a strong start in the 2026 T20 World Cup as they beat Oman by eight wickets in Colombo. Muzarabani was one of three Zimbabwe players who picked three wickets each, the others being Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans. While Muzarabani finished with figures of 3/16, Ngarava returned 3/17 while Evans returned 3/18. Oman were all out for 103 runs in 19.5 overs and Zimbabwe chased the target down in just 13.3 overs
Zimbabwe picked as many as four wickets in the powerplay. Muzarabani struck early to remove Jatinder Singh, Aamir Kaleem and Karan Sonavale, putting Zimbabwe firmly in control. Ngarava then joined the party by dismissing Hammad Mirza, leaving Oman reeling at 24/4 at the end of the powerplay.
A stunning delivery from captain Sikandar Raza went through the gates of Wasim Ali as Oman crawled their way to 43/5 at the end of the tenth over.
Vinayak Shukla and Sufyan Mehmood provided much-needed stability to the Oman innings, stitching together a 42-run partnership. Ngarava returned to the attack and made an immediate impact, dismissing Shukla for 28 off 21 balls and then striking again in the same over to remove Jiten Ramanandi, claiming his third wicket of the match.
Pacers led the charge for Zimbabwe, with Muzarabani and Ngarava returning excellent figures of 3/16 and 3/17 respectively, while Brad Evans also chipped in with impressive figures of 3/18. Raza contributed with a wicket as Oman were restricted to a total of 103.
Zimbabwe got off to a flying start in the chase thanks to Tadiwanashe Marumani, who smashed 21 off just 11 balls before Wasim Ali pulled off a stunner to dismiss the opener. Sufyan Mehmood struck again in the same over, removing Dion Myers for a duck.
Brian Bennett and Brendan Taylor stitched together a match-winning 68-run partnership that all but sealed the game for Zimbabwe. Taylor scored 31 off 30 balls before retiring hurt, visibly hobbling between the wickets. Captain Raza admitted that Taylor’s fitness will be a cause of worry for Zimbabwe.
Raza then joined Bennett and struck the winning runs as Zimbabwe cruised to victory. Bennett remained unbeaten on 48 off 36 balls, his composed knock laying the foundation for the chase.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.