T20 World Cup: Blessing Muzarabani leads bowlers’ charge as Zimbabwe beat Oman by eight wickets

Blessing Muzarabani powered Zimbabwe to a strong start in the 2026 T20 World Cup as they beat Oman by eight wickets in Colombo. Muzarabani was one of three Zimbabwe players who picked three wickets each, the others being Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans. While Muzarabani finished with figures of 3/16, Ngarava returned 3/17 while Evans returned 3/18. Oman were all out for 103 runs in 19.5 overs and Zimbabwe chased the target down in just 13.3 overs

Zimbabwe picked as many as four wickets in the powerplay. Muzarabani struck early to remove Jatinder Singh, Aamir Kaleem and Karan Sonavale, putting Zimbabwe firmly in control. Ngarava then joined the party by dismissing Hammad Mirza, leaving Oman reeling at 24/4 at the end of the powerplay.