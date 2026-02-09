T20 World Cup: Blessing Muzarabani leads bowlers’ charge as Zimbabwe beat Oman by eight wickets

Oman were all out for 103 runs in 19.5 overs and Zimbabwe chased the target down in just 13.3 overs

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 09:09 PM IST
Muzarabani struck early to remove Jatinder Singh, Aamir Kaleem and Karan Sonavale, putting Zimbabwe firmly in control. (AP Photo)Muzarabani struck early to remove Jatinder Singh, Aamir Kaleem and Karan Sonavale, putting Zimbabwe firmly in control. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Blessing Muzarabani powered Zimbabwe to a strong start in the 2026 T20 World Cup as they beat Oman by eight wickets in Colombo. Muzarabani was one of three Zimbabwe players who picked three wickets each, the others being Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans. While Muzarabani finished with figures of 3/16, Ngarava returned 3/17 while Evans returned 3/18. Oman were all out for 103 runs in 19.5 overs and Zimbabwe chased the target down in just 13.3 overs

Zimbabwe picked as many as four wickets in the powerplay. Muzarabani struck early to remove Jatinder Singh, Aamir Kaleem and Karan Sonavale, putting Zimbabwe firmly in control. Ngarava then joined the party by dismissing Hammad Mirza, leaving Oman reeling at 24/4 at the end of the powerplay.

A stunning delivery from captain Sikandar Raza went through the gates of Wasim Ali as Oman crawled their way to 43/5 at the end of the tenth over.

Vinayak Shukla and Sufyan Mehmood provided much-needed stability to the Oman innings, stitching together a 42-run partnership. Ngarava returned to the attack and made an immediate impact, dismissing Shukla for 28 off 21 balls and then striking again in the same over to remove Jiten Ramanandi, claiming his third wicket of the match.

Pacers led the charge for Zimbabwe, with Muzarabani and Ngarava returning excellent figures of 3/16 and 3/17 respectively, while Brad Evans also chipped in with impressive figures of 3/18. Raza contributed with a wicket as Oman were restricted to a total of 103.

Zimbabwe got off to a flying start in the chase thanks to Tadiwanashe Marumani, who smashed 21 off just 11 balls before Wasim Ali pulled off a stunner to dismiss the opener. Sufyan Mehmood struck again in the same over, removing Dion Myers for a duck.

Brian Bennett and Brendan Taylor stitched together a match-winning 68-run partnership that all but sealed the game for Zimbabwe. Taylor scored 31 off 30 balls before retiring hurt, visibly hobbling between the wickets. Captain Raza admitted that Taylor’s fitness will be a cause of worry for Zimbabwe.

Story continues below this ad

Raza then joined Bennett and struck the winning runs as Zimbabwe cruised to victory. Bennett remained unbeaten on 48 off 36 balls, his composed knock laying the foundation for the chase.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Cleared for takeoff: The many altitudes of Glenn Phillips
New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match against Afghanistan. (PHOTO: AP)
'Virat Kohli said there was no fun hitting mediocre bowlers, he wanted to hit the top ones' - Lesson for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from another under-19 World Cup winner
India U-19 team celebrating with the trophy after winning the U19 World Cup in 2008. (File photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
LS adjourned as Opp digs its heels on Rahul being allowed to speak before Budget discussion
In all, the Lok Sabha Budget session saw three adjournments.
Delhi Police files case over circulation of Gen Naravane’s unpublished book
LoP Rahul Gandhi holds the book written by General MM Naravane (retired), as speaks to media during Parliament's Budget session in Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Mehmood made and ruined my career': Why Aruna Irani believes she was 'openly exploited' by the star
Aruna Irani, Mehmood
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Sanae Takaichi
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
RBI, RBI governor
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
Kanika Tekriwal
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
Advertisement
Feb 09: Latest News