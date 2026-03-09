T20 World Cup win is fulfilment of a personal promise, says Hardik Pandya

India's Hardik Pandya celebrates with the trophy after India won the T20 World Cup final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

India’s flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya has described winning his second successive T20 World Cup title as fulfilment of a personal promise and declared that “this is just the start” of the team’s dominance.

Pandya scored two half-centuries with the bat, including a 52 off 28 balls against Namibia, and produced devastating spells when it mattered to end the tournament with nine wickets in all.

“After the win in Barbados (in 2024 final against South Africa), I promised myself that whichever tournament I play, I will play to win and I will lift the trophy. This win against New Zealand in Ahmedabad is a validation that the promise I made to myself has become a reality. And this is just the start,” Pandya told Star Sports.