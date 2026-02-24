When Team India overcame dire situations to qualify for next round at T20 World Cups

India's Shivam Dube, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's Dewald Brevis during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)

Following their heavy defeat to South Africa in the first Super 8 clash at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team find themselves backed into a corner. They now need to win both their games, against Zimbabwe and the West Indies to qualify for the semis. After the Super-8 defeat to South Africa, the Indian think tank (and their fans) will keep one eye on the permutations and combinations.

History suggests this is not unfamiliar territory for Team India. At least thrice in recent past, the Indian team has fought its way out of back-to-the-wall situations:

2007: When India fought their way to T20 WC title