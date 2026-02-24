When Team India overcame dire situations to qualify for next round at T20 World Cups

This is not the first time that Indian cricket team has found itself in a must-win situation at the T20 World Cup to make it to the next round. Here are three campaigns from the past that Suryakumar Yadav and Co can draw inspiration from.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 05:50 PM IST
India's Shivam Dube, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's Dewald Brevis during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo)India's Shivam Dube, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's Dewald Brevis during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)
Following their heavy defeat to South Africa in the first Super 8 clash at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team find themselves backed into a corner. They now need to win both their games, against Zimbabwe and the West Indies to qualify for the semis. After the Super-8 defeat to South Africa, the Indian think tank (and their fans) will keep one eye on the permutations and combinations.

History suggests this is not unfamiliar territory for Team India. At least thrice in recent past, the Indian team has fought its way out of back-to-the-wall situations:

2007: When India fought their way to T20 WC title

In 2007, at the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, India’s campaign began with a washout and a tie against Pakistan, decided by a bowl out. With only limited points on the board, the England clash became decisive. India responded with a commanding win in Durban, powered by Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in an over. “We just wanted to stay positive and back ourselves,” MS Dhoni said of that young side’s mindset. The title came later; qualification first required nerve.

2016: When India needed three wins in three games

In 2016, during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at home, India opened the Super 10 stage with a heavy, 47-run defeat to New Zealand. The equation quickly turned unforgiving: the Men in Blue needed three wins from three matches. India delivered by beating Pakistan by six wickets in Kolkata, edging Bangladesh by just one run in Bengaluru, and then defeated Australia in Mohali in what was effectively a knockout to make it through to the next round. Their run finally ended in the semis, where the Men in Blue lost to the West Indies.

2022: When rain complicated India’s path

The pattern resurfaced in Australia in 2022. At the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, India’s campaign began with a nerve shredding last ball win over Pakistan at the MCG, sealed by Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82-an innings that redefined control amid chaos. But the group tightened after a defeat to South Africa in Perth, which meant that India’s campaign was no longer a procession. India then navigated a rain-affected, DLS-adjusted finish against Bangladesh in Adelaide-a match that swung on a late burst from Kohli. “Pretty close game, not as close as we would’ve liked it to be,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Each of those years — 2007, 2016 and 2022 — featured a window to make it through to the next round that was shrinking and yet Indian teams pulled off escapes. Suryakumar Yadav’s India will need to take heed.

