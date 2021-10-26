T20 World Cup South Africa vs West Indies live streaming: When and where to watch SA vs WI match live?

South Africa vs West Indies live streaming: Smarting from opening game losses, a good batting display will be high on the agenda for South Africa and defending champions West Indies when the two teams lock horns in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup today.

While South Africa were handed a five-wicket defeat by Australia, West Indies sank to six-wicket loss against England on Saturday. It will be imperative that both sides improve upon their batting as they seek to register their first points in the group.

South Africa’s problem in recent games was one again on display in their opening clash. Playing with a top-heavy side, they were unable to overcome the loss of early wickets. While Markram held on to his wicket at the other end, the Proteas twice lost wickets in clusters of three. David Miller’s woeful form and the inexperienced middle order didn’t help their case either.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo

T20 World Cup SA vs WI match details:

When will the South Africa and the West Indies (SA vs WI) match take place?

The match between South Africa and West Indies (SA vs WI) will take place on 26 October, 2021.

Where is the South Africa versus West Indies (SA vs WI) match being played?

The South Africa and West Indies (SA vs WI) match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the South Africa and West Indies (SA vs WI) match start?

The South Africa and West Indies (SA vs WI) match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa and West Indies (SA vs WI) match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

