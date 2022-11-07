‘No-one will want to face us right now’: Watch Mathew Hayden’s rousing speech in Pakistan’s dressing room

Pakistan Cricket Board released a video on social media where the team’s mentor Mathew Hayden is seen giving encouraging words to the team.

The former Australian opener lauded the performances of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Haris after beating Bangladesh in a virtual quarterfinal.

“Hari you are dangerous because your mind is free,” said the 51-year-old.

“No one will want to face us right now… They thought they got rid of us. Now they’re not going to get rid of us. We are here.” Mathew Hayden added.

Hayden assured both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan the team is always behind them. He took the reference to the previous World Cup when he said “ You too were incredible at the top.” Referring to this tournament he said, “you had work hard for your runs the middle order hard to work around to support that act it hasn’t been smooth sailing.” The Aussie acknowledged the fact if it wasn’t for the Dutch they wouldn’t have been in the Semi-finals.

🗣️ Encouraging words from 🇵🇰 team mentor Matthew Hayden following the win over Bangladesh that sealed our spot in the semi-finals 🔊#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OgolOwGfGs — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 6, 2022

Pakistan in a do-or-die clash against Bangladesh defeated them by five wickets. Chasing a mediocre total of 128 the Pakistan batters huffed and puffed. If not for the innings of Mohammad Haris’s 31(18) cameo things would have been been a little tricky for the Men in Green.

Earlier in the game Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to 127 runs. Left-arm-seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up four wickets in his spell.

Pakistan will meet New Zealand in the World Cup Semifinals on Wednesday at SCG in Sydney.

In the other semifinal, India will play England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The winners of the Semi-finals will lock horns against each other at the MCG on Sunday.

In a shock result, the Netherlands have beaten South Africa in the previous game at the same venue which gave Pakistan a chance to qualify for the semifinal.