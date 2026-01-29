T20 World Cup: Washington Sundar’s recovery going as per plan as he’s expected to play a part at least from Super 8s stage

With the T20 World Cup only a week away, India have received encouraging news with regards to their premier all-rounder Washington Sundar.

The 26-year-old, who picked up a side strain during the ODI series against New Zealand, is undergoing his rehab at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and The Indian Express understands that he has already resumed batting and is expected to restart bowling over the next couple of days. Although Washington has a slight fracture, it is learnt that it is not a huge concern and the injury is healing on expected lines.

Batsman Tilak Varma is also close to regaining full fitness and is set to link up with the Indian team in Mumbai before the T20 World Cup warm-ups.