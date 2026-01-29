T20 World Cup: Washington Sundar’s recovery going as per plan as he’s expected to play a part at least from Super 8s stage

All-rounder has already started batting and will resume bowling in a couple of days; Tilak Varma expected to take a fitness test soon

Written by: Venkata Krishna B
3 min readUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 10:28 PM IST
SundarWashington Sundar on the left and Tilak Varma on the right. (File photo)
With the T20 World Cup only a week away, India have received encouraging news with regards to their premier all-rounder Washington Sundar.

The 26-year-old, who picked up a side strain during the ODI series against New Zealand, is undergoing his rehab at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and The Indian Express understands that he has already resumed batting and is expected to restart bowling over the next couple of days. Although Washington has a slight fracture, it is learnt that it is not a huge concern and the injury is healing on expected lines.

Batsman Tilak Varma is also close to regaining full fitness and is set to link up with the Indian team in Mumbai before the T20 World Cup warm-ups.

India are set to assemble in Mumbai after the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, for two warm-up games ahead of their opening match of the World Cup against the USA on February 7. While it’s uncertain whether Washington would be match fit for that fixture or the second game against Namibia, India’s team management expects him to play a big role in the second half of the tournament.

Apart from his all-round skills, Washington is the lone off-spinner with proven credibility. That has made the team management back his inclusion even if he isn’t fully fit for the initial matches. With no other off-spin options available – Riyan Parag hasn’t been part of the set-up for a while – India are fully aware of what Washington brings to the table.

With Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav needed for the middle overs, India are banking on the Tamil Nadu off-spinner to bowl inside the Powerplay should the need arise, particularly if the pitches begin to get slower as the tournament progresses and against teams with a lot of left-handers in their top order.

Even if India don’t have his services in the group fixtures, they have made their plans for the Super 8s onwards, when they would face the heavyweights, with Washington in mind as he is capable of providing depth both in batting and bowling. It is one aspect that this Indian team is not willing to compromise even if it means a specialist has to make way.

After a few days’ rest in Chennai, Washington has been undergoing rehab at the CoE. While the initial days didn’t involve any skill-based activity, it is learnt that he has resumed batting without any discomfort and is likely to resume bowling in a couple of days even as there is no deadline set to prove his fitness. The idea is to ease his comeback and even if he isn’t able to join the team for the warm-up fixtures, he will do so once the tournament begins.

As far as Varma is concerned, it is learnt that he will be undergoing a fitness test and is awaiting approval.

