T20 World Cup 2026: Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper scores 47-ball century in warm-up match for India A vs USA

N Jagadeesan, who was roped in to feature in two warm-up games this week against World Cup-competing teams, smashed a blistering century against the United States of America at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

2 min readFeb 2, 2026 06:37 PM IST
N Jagadeesan slammed a 47-ball hundred for India A in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against USA.
The T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches commenced on Monday with a big-hitting frenzy carried out by the India A side, much like the senior India team had recently exhibited during their T20I series against New Zealand.

India A opener N Jagadeesan, who was roped in to feature in two warm-up games this week against World Cup-competing teams, smashed a blistering century against the United States of America at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Opening the batting for India A alongside IPL star Priyansh Arya, Jagadeesan stormed to a hundred in only 47 balls on the back of a swarm of boundaries. The Tamil Nadu opener pumped 11 boundaries and five sixes en route his hundred in the preparatory match.

FOLLOW LIVE: India A vs USA Live Updates, T20 World Cup warm-up

The hard-hitting right-hander was accompanied by skipper Ayush Badoni, who romped to a fifty in only 18 deliveries, laced with four sixes and five fours.

Jagadeesan is among the 15-men earpicked by the BCCI to represent the India A side, who will also take on Namibia in Bengaluru in another warm-up match. Both the USA and Namibia are slated to later play the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side during the group stage of the World Cup. Placed in group A, India will face the USA in their tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Jagadeesan has been in the scheme of things in the national set-up since last year, particularly in the Test format. The 30-year-old was roped in as a replacement for Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in July 2025.

Tilak returns to action

Playing his first competitive match in nearly a month, India T20I star Tilak Varma had a decent outing batting at number three. Returning from an abdominal surgery, the left-hander struck a 24-ball 38 before being dismissed by Shubham Ranjane.

India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury.
