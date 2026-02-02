T20 World Cup 2026: Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper scores 47-ball century in warm-up match for India A vs USA

The T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches commenced on Monday with a big-hitting frenzy carried out by the India A side, much like the senior India team had recently exhibited during their T20I series against New Zealand.

India A opener N Jagadeesan, who was roped in to feature in two warm-up games this week against World Cup-competing teams, smashed a blistering century against the United States of America at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Opening the batting for India A alongside IPL star Priyansh Arya, Jagadeesan stormed to a hundred in only 47 balls on the back of a swarm of boundaries. The Tamil Nadu opener pumped 11 boundaries and five sixes en route his hundred in the preparatory match.