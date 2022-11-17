Virat Kohli punching ground, like Ramsay Bolton was lying on it; BlackCaps as white walkers & how England made it to the Iron Throne

Disclaimer: All characters, names of characters, places, events depicted in the story are real. Any resemblance to fiction is purely coincidental.

* Theme music from Ramin Djawadi plays in the background as we are shown visuals of a big map. We start from the Caribbean islands in the west and move eastwards, the United Kingdom with flag markings on Scotland, Ireland and England. Netherlands ain’t too far away. The camera zooms out and we are shown markings of South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. We keep moving right towards the subcontinent, which has more flags than any of the regions we’ve seen before, India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Asian champions, Sri Lanka. Just as the music amps up towards conclusion, we move south towards the destination of our story. New Zealand is there of course, but it is Australia where the Game of Thrones shall be played.

Winter is C̶o̶m̶i̶n̶g̶ here

It was known even before a ball was bowled. The tournament was not going to mark the beginning of Australia’s cricketing summer but almost a prolonged winter, owing to the rains. A cold affair. Not just in the literal sense but also a euphemism for the troubled times ahead. And it is with that reckoning, our story began in the cities of Geelong and Hobart, where the Asian champions and the two time world winners were hosted respectively. Sri Lanka and West Indies, royalties of the game.

Less than a month back, Sri Lanka had been crowned the winners of the T20 Asia Cup. And here they were facing Namibia, who had only played their first T20 world tournament in 2021, on the opening day of the tourney. A 240-ball contest, resolved in 234. Namibia finished Sri Lanka’s chase with a 55-run Day One win. The first blood had been drawn, and it smelt gold.

The 2012 and 2016 winners, West Indies, looked vulnerable going into Australia. Scotland and Ireland pounced on them and within five days, the most successful team in World Cup history were forced to retreat back home. The great Baelor couldn’t have seen that coming.

The game was afoot and everyone had been warned, anything could happen. Winter was here.

Valar Morghulis

All teams must die

That’s what those words meant in the ancient language. No matter how good, every team must prepare for the time when they would face the much feared fate. Even those who were holding the trophy. Australia were hosting the tournament as the defending champions, a pleasure no other team had in the history. They had lifted the silverware less than a year back. And the team they were facing were the same they had defeated on that evening in Dubai back in November 2021. One could’ve mistaken this for a ceremonial welcome of sorts for the champions. But only if that one didn’t comprehend the volatile nature of the game that was being played. And if that one didn’t look at the Black Caps as the white walkers of the game. They were no myth, even if they felt like one. You could survive them, beat them in the summer of bilaterals but come the winter of tourneys, they always showed up, posing a greater challenge for the big kingdoms. In Sydney, they would end a 14-year-old tradition of going winless in Australia in a white-ball match. An 89-run win sent them to the top of the group, and the champions at the bottom. Valar Morghulis, the cold army marched strong.

Australia’s Pat Cummins, right, congratulates New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. (AP) Australia’s Pat Cummins, right, congratulates New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. (AP)

The King in the North

Melbourne Cricket Ground seated 90,293 for a loud evening. The south of Australia was ready to host two powerhouses of the north. Just 364 days back when India and Pakistan last played at the World Cup, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam had gone for the flip of the coin. Both scored fifties in a meeting that concluded with Pakistan’s first win over India at the world championships after 12 attempts. Going into their next match, Babar had since been one of the only two batters to score 1000 plus runs whereas the once immortal looking Kohli stood at a humble 21st spot in the run scoring tally.

Kohli had ended a 1,020 day drought by scoring his first international hundred, in a T20I, but plenty in the north were still unsure if he could help them win. Unsure if the team could win this contest. As the asking rate moved to 116 off the last 10 overs with six wickets in hand, Pakistan looked favorites. 28 off eight balls, same. 10 minutes later, they’d lost the match. A miracle win that was pioneered by the ‘shots of an emperor’, as one Australian storyteller suggested. He’d punched the ground ferociously as if there was a Ramsay Bolton lying on it. He pointed his finger towards the sky above as if answering the prophecy that called him the king that was promised. The G’ bounced to his tunes and chanted his name as if they knew no king but the king in the north.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The Red Wedding

Rain in Melbourne hummed the Rains of Castamere for England as Ireland sent their regards. A dagger blow of a defeat as Group A opened up further with the result, living up to the winter theme. From not qualifying for the Super 12 in 2021 to beating England in 2022, it was ‘amazing and kind of emotional’ as expressed by the Ireland captain, Andy Balbirnie.

Ireland players celebrate with fans following their T20 World Cup cricket match against England in Melbourne. (AP) Ireland players celebrate with fans following their T20 World Cup cricket match against England in Melbourne. (AP)

The next night, there was more red spilt. Zimbabwe had made their first appearance at a World Cup since 2016. Since then, their cricket body had been suspended owing to government intervention and their former captain, Brendon Taylor, banned by the ICC for three and a half years after accepting a breach of anti-corruption rules. Then there was the wound of Pak Bean they presented before their match against Pakistan, who were in desperation for the first two points.

Chasing 131, there wasn’t much wrong with being optimistic. Mohammad Rizwan’s played on, Iftikhar Ahmed’s attempt on just helping the ball down the fine leg boundary, Shadab coming down the ground off Sikandar Raza and giving away an easy catch at long off, Shan Masood leaving the crease off a wide one, only to be stumped or Mohammed Nawaz’s miscued lofted drive with three needed off the last two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

At either or all these points in the chase, Pakistan may have let their guard down and Zimbabwe smelled blood for the taking. A one-run win. Zimbabwe had three points off two games, Pakistan were yet to open their account. Faces in their dugout went in line with the result. This was definitely not a tournament of five kings.

Dutch Mercy

The elation of Melisandre watching the snow melt as Stannis prepped his troops ahead of breaching Winterfell was the state of South Africa’s World Cup campaign going into the Netherlands match. Requiring a win, with their destiny of progression in their own hands but of course, unaware of what was to come ahead.

Was it Tom Cooper’s 19-ball-35 or the 26-ball-41 from Tom Ackermann. Was it the sensational three wickets from Brandon Glover off two overs or the two from Fred Klassen? Or was it that diving grab from a former South Africa international Roelof Erasmus van der Merwe? Among the many, what was the greatest act of mercy from the Dutch for Pakistan, who’d eventually benefit from the result when it came to qualifying for the final four? Perhaps Bas de Leede’s brace of wickets only a week after getting a cut on his cheek off Haris Rauf’s bowling. “You’ll come back stronger,” Rauf had said to de Leede after he was forced off the field following the blow. Even he couldn’t have seen how crucial his comeback, albeit with the ball, would’ve been for Pakistan. For the Proteas fans, it was another World Cup heartbreak, watching their team go down off what could’ve felt like an orchestrated takedown with every single Dutch protagonist and those from Pakistan, and Bangladesh uttering the words, ‘For the Cup’.

The Long Night

“When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.”

The wall that stood down between the Super 12 and the semifinals had been broken down by New Zealand. Pakistan’s entry had been a bit more fortuitous. Per George RR Martin, only together could the men in green overcome the white walkers of tournament cricket. By ticking all of the boxes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

A Shaheen Shah Afridi wicket in the first over, check. A brilliant run out to grab another powerplay wicket, check. Tight fielding for majority of the innings to save runs, check. And, the openers stitching another 100 plus run stand, check. “If there was one way Pakistan’s win tonight could’ve been pictured, it was this,” Bazid Khan would suggest on air as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan did the heavy lifting. The Pakistan skipper finally got a half century following just 39 runs off the group stage. Pakistan had survived the long night and made it to the finals only days after they were presumed out of the competition. A Kudrat ka Nizam as they called it.

A man is no one?

Dropped from the 2019 World Cup squad for failing a second recreational drug test, Alex Hales’ career took a beating just as England won their first ODI World Cup three years back. With the then captain Eoin Morgan stating Hales’s ‘complete disregard’ for the team’s values, the opener who had it in him to be the face of England’s white ball revolution, faced the risk of never featuring for the national team again.

His success across franchise leagues opened the doors to Jos Buttler’s team for the England tour of Pakistan and the World Cup. It was in the semifinal against India that Hales’ place in his team’s white ball exploits became a highlight. Finishing a 20 over chase of 169 in 16 overs, without losing a wicket. No Jason Roy, no Jonny Bairstow, but with Hales, England wielded the bat as though the faceless men of T20 cricket, who’d all have the same lethal, effective approach. Hales wasn’t a no one anymore. His 47-ball-86 had his imprint all over it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

‘A man’s name is Alex Hales and I’m taking my team home’, you could sense a Jaqen H’ghar-ish nod from the captain who hadn’t trusted him years ago and stood watching him from the commentary box.

The Iron Throne

Two weeks ago, how many would’ve given a chance to this meeting? A year ago? Maybe yes. England and Pakistan were the two teams who topped their respective groups in 2021 World Cup but went out in the semifinals. In 2022, both of them were the second best in their groups but made it to the finals. A knockout story but anyhow, here they were looking to cement their status as only the second to win the T20 World Cup twice. Pakistan had been the most consistent team in the competition’s history, winners of 2009, playing in their third final apart from three more semifinal appearances. England on the other hand, won the competition in 2010 but had the golden opportunity of becoming the first to hold the T20I and the ODI titles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

It was a chess match. A total of 137 may have made it look otherwise but the second innings, England’s batting and Pakistan’s bowling was always going to be the decider. A Shaheen Shah Afridi first over wicket here, a quartet of Jos Buttler boundaries there. A Haris Rauf brace here, a Ben Stokes manufactured knock there. In the end, tragedies and those who moved from them decided the game. Afridi’s injury while completing Harry Brook’s catch was just the turning point England needed. But so were the turning points in the Sam Curran story, in the Ben Stokes story. It was a redemption arc for the two as well.

Curran had missed on last year’s tournament following a back injury he sustained in the IPL. A year later, he grabbed the player of the match and the player of the tournament trophies. Stokes and T20 World Cup finals? There was something of a finish needed there and the all-rounder ensured that happened. That 2017 nightclub fight he and Hales were involved in seemed too far back. Second chances got England to their Iron Throne, becoming the first undisputed white-ball champions of cricket.