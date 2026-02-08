T20 World Cup: What links Cricket’s unluckiest number 111 to Italy – the debuting side, dubbed ‘Miracolo Italiano’ back home?

Italy coach Dougie Brown guides the players during a practice session on the eve of the team's match against Scotland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The Nelson number, 111, has a special place in cricket where wickets unwittingly fall and signal bad luck for a team. The myth can be traced back to Admiral Horatio Nelson, who is supposed to have finished with one eye, one arm, and one leg, and the three oneses resemble cricket stumps. Nelson actually had both legs.

But what has revived cricket’s Halloween score is the debut of its most charming newcomer – Italy. The ICC celebrating the addition of a new nation – rare in cricket where the same old people keep playing – put out a nugget from deep history.

According to ICC, the English naval hero Horatio Nelson ‘organised the first-ever recorded game in Naples’ in 1793. “Most likely to keep his sailors out of trouble while in port,” wrote AFP.