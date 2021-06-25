T20 World Cup set to be played in UAE from October 17; final on November 14

The 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup is set to start from October 17 in the UAE. The final for the 16-team tournament will be played on November 14.

These are the tentative dates set for the showpiece event, with the World Cup being forced to be shifted from India because of the pandemic situation. The BCCI is expected to soon make an official announcement regarding the change of venue and the dates.

While the BCCI is yet to write to the ICC officially about shifting the T20 World Cup to the UAE, it has ‘set the ball rolling in terms of planning for the tournament to be held in the middle east’, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

The Super 12s phase, comprising 30 matches, is scheduled to start from October 24. The Super 12s, where teams will be split across two groups of six each, will be played at three venues in the UAE – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

On June 1, the ICC granted BCCI until end of June to give its final word on whether India will be able to host the T20 World Cup.

The BCCI had shortlisted nine venues for the T20 World Cup, but an ICC team, meant to carry out inspection, had to cancel its visit in April.

