ICC T20 World Cup: We watched our old videos before Zimbabwe game, says Tilak Varma as India put up record total

Heading into the must-win match against Zimbabwe, where India’s batting line-up rediscovered its touch and posted an imposing 256/4, watching some of the old videos of the performances helped change the mindset of the team. Having played an enterprising brand of cricket in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, once the tournament began, India’s batting appeared like a unit holding back a gear.

In their first five matches before Thursday, they repeatedly found themselves in bother with the top order in particular not coming to the party. It had led to questions being asked about their strike rate, which had seldom cropped up in recent times.

However, on Thursday in Chennai, India’s batsmen played to their potential with each of the six batsmen who had an outing in the middle hitting at least one six. In all, they hit a record 17 maximums.

While they undoubtedly enjoyed favourable batting conditions, the intent was as good as it has been.

“Just before the game, we discussed that we will go with a good mindset and we know in the past one year how we played T20 cricket. After watching videos of past games, everyone got confidence. And that’s what we discussed; as a team, we will just enjoy and go all out,” batsman Tilak Varma, who made an unbeaten 44 off 16 balls, said.

Since landing in Chennai, India’s think-tank had turned the focus on the batting group, in particular the openers. Having played with plenty of freedom in the past, Tilak revealed they wanted to bring the same approach to this game.

“Gautam (Gambhir) sir said whatever the situation, just remember what brand of cricket we played over the last year and also in the recent series against New Zealand and South Africa. So whatever the situation was, as individuals, we just wanted to go out there and enjoy the game. At the same point, look at the team’s needs so that you won’t be under pressure,” Tilak said.

Story continues below this ad

In the previous outings, having batted at No.3, where he had to consolidate after the loss of early wickets, with Sanju Samson coming in to partner Abhishek Sharma at the top, Tilak was moved to No.6. And batting in a familiar role, the left-hander played with plenty of freedom and intent, giving India a strong finish.

“Whatever team needs, I am up for it,” Tilak said of his entry point in the innings. “I have done the same role for the last four years in the IPL for Mumbai Indians and also for a few games for India. So I am up for it. I can adjust according to the situation but I was just waiting for one innings. So I am really grateful that it has come at the right time. I am pretty confident now that going forward, I can win games for the team.”

The strong performance from the batting unit means, going into the virtual knockout fixture against the West Indies on Sunday, India have regained confidence.

“When openers give a good start, it will also help others have the same confidence, from Nos 3, 4 and 5. Today, Sanju started brilliantly,” Tilak added.