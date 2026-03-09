ICC T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah in team of the tournament

Such was India’s dominance in the ICC T20 World Cup, especially towards the business end, that having four players in the team of the tournament potentially feels a bit short-changed.

Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah found a place in the elite XII (including a 12th man) announced by the world body a day after the tournament. Maybe, left-arm spinner Axar Patel could also have a case in getting into the line-up.

No other team has more than two representatives in the line-up. Incidentally, runners-up New Zealand don’t have a single player in the team of the tournament, selected by former players Ian Bishop and Eoin Morgan, fellow commentator Natalie Germanos, ICC representative Gaurav Saxena and sports journalist Rex Clementine.