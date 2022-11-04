scorecardresearch
Watch: Team India arrives in Melbourne ahead of Zimbabwe clash

India will play their last group match against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Ind vs ZimTeam India reaches Melbourne ahead of India vs Zimbabwe (Source- Videograb/BCCI)

Team India arrived in Melbourne from Adeliade on Friday ahead of their last Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe. The team was given a raptourous send off from the fans in Adelaide with some of them carrying the placards with birthday wishing for Virat Kohli written on it.

India opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a four wicket win over the arch-rivals Pakistan in front of a 90,293 fans.

Describing it as the finest T20 innings of his career, the India legend finished unbeaten on 82 from 53 balls.

“It’s a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened,” Kohli had said.

India’s narrow and nail-biting win over Bangladesh has sent them to the top with six points from four games and now placed comfortably to top the group should they beat Zimbabwe in their final match.

On the other hand, Pakistan T=the chances of a Pakistan appearance in the semi-finals will depend on other results. Should Netherlands or Zimbabwe register a win against South Africa or India respectively, Babar Azam’s men will be in with a chance. But first and foremost, they will have to win their game against Bangladesh.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 11:13:18 am
India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
