T20 World Cup: Why did Suryakumar Yadav’s innings against USA remind Harmeet Singh of MS Dhoni

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A cool-headed Suryakumar Yadav dragged India out of the mire with the skipper slamming an unbeaten 49-ball 84 to help India post 161/9 after the defending champions kept losing regular wickets against the USA in Mumbai on Saturday in their T20 World Cup opener. Surya’s calm demeanor under pressure reminded USA’s Harmeet Singh of MS Dhoni, under whom India had won the inaugural T20 World cup in 2007.

“Of course, we used to imagine all that but success came late for him. He was always… I think he has got the poise now which MS Dhoni also had later in his career,” Harmeet told reporters after the match when asked if he and Suryakumar had imagined the Indian skipper’s career would pan out this way.