T20 World Cup: Why did Suryakumar Yadav’s innings against USA remind Harmeet Singh of MS Dhoni

A cool-headed Suryakumar Yadav dragged India out of the mire with the skipper slamming an unbeaten 49-ball 84 to help India post 161/9 after the defending champions kept losing regular wickets against the USA in Mumbai on Saturday in their T20 World Cup opener.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 8, 2026 06:00 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav India USA T20 World CupIndia's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Make us preferred source on Google

A cool-headed Suryakumar Yadav dragged India out of the mire with the skipper slamming an unbeaten 49-ball 84 to help India post 161/9 after the defending champions kept losing regular wickets against the USA in Mumbai on Saturday in their T20 World Cup opener. Surya’s calm demeanor under pressure reminded USA’s Harmeet Singh of MS Dhoni, under whom India had won the inaugural T20 World cup in 2007.

“Of course, we used to imagine all that but success came late for him. He was always… I think he has got the poise now which MS Dhoni also had later in his career,” Harmeet told reporters after the match when asked if he and Suryakumar had imagined the Indian skipper’s career would pan out this way.

“The flair that he had as a stroke-player, he played a sensible innings and he finished the game and played a proper knock.” “The maturity which (players like) Virat (Kohli) have, I played a matured knock and that is what happens with experience and (with) the kind of job he has been given. He is doing a great job,” he added.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav wins 17th Player of the Match award, breaks Kohli’s T20I record

Indian bowlers produced a disciplined effort after a middling batting display to subdue the United States of America by 29 runs, starting their ICC T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note.

Pacers Mohammad Siraj (2/29) Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers, after India laboured to 161 for 9.

In reply, the USA were restricted to 132/8.

Milind Kumar (34), Shubham Ranjane (37) and Suraj Krishnamurthi (37) fought well but were no match to the big-match experience of Indian bowlers.

Skipper Suryakumar fought back with a counter-attacking half-century (84, 49 balls) to cover up the failure of his colleagues in the top and middle order.

Story continues below this ad

India were left shell-shocked at 77 for 6 in the 13th over as USA’s 37-year-old South African-born pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/25) tore through the batting, striking thrice in a brutal sixth over to remove Ishan Kishan (20), Tilak Varma (25) and Shivam Dube (0).

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
England vs Nepal
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
T20 World Cup | Gulbadin Naib: Afghanistan's bicep-flexing endurer, steps into new role and carries his team’s batting like the mythical Hercules
Gulbadin naib T20 World Cup
From Chennai to China: How Chinese women's tennis player Fangran Tian swears by her Indian coach Mangal Sriram
While Mangal Sriram taught Fangrian Tian discipline, she ensured he turned punctual

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
I will step down the day RSS asks me to do: Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief mohan bhagwat
Kerala HC dismisses plea against entry of Christians priests in Hindu temple. What it said
A devotee named Sanil Narayanan Nampoothiri had approached the high court seeking action against authorities of the Sree Parthasarathy Temple in Adoor
SS Rajamouli is ready to sit on dharna if there aren't enough IMAX screens in India by 2027: Here's how much it costs to build one screen
Mahesh Babu's Varanasi is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2027.
Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal attend second day of RSS Centenary, see videos
Celebs at RSS event.
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
England vs Nepal
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
The feline Avengers: 5 cat ‘superpowers’ that put superheroes to shame
cats
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Advertisement
Feb 08: Latest News