T20 World Cup: When Suresh Raina became India’s first T20 centurion against South Africa and why it was significant

When Suresh Raina walked out to bat in the third ball of the 2010 T20 World Cup clash against South Africa in St.Lucia, the scoreboard read 4/1, and his side was in desperate need of a kickstart to their innings.

India was still figuring out what they truly were as a T20 side. Three years earlier, they had lifted the inaugural title in 2007, but by 2010, the format was evolving quickly. Teams were becoming more specialised, batting tempos were rising, and India were searching for clarity in their approach after an early exit in the 2009 edition.

At that time, Raina was already seen as one of India’s most natural T20 batters. The left-hander had built a reputation in the IPL, playing for the Chennai Super Kings, for his ability to dominate spin through the middle overs and maintain a high strike rate without reckless hitting.