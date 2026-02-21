T20 World Cup: When Suresh Raina became India’s first T20 centurion against South Africa and why it was significant

Suresh Raina’s innings showed what could be achieved if a batter took control early and batted deep into the innings.

By: Express News Service
4 min readFeb 21, 2026 03:05 PM IST
Raina's hundred against South Africa - 101 off 60 balls - arrived at a moment when India needed both a statement and a template. (File photo)Raina's hundred against South Africa - 101 off 60 balls - arrived at a moment when India needed both a statement and a template. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

When Suresh Raina walked out to bat in the third ball of the 2010 T20 World Cup clash against South Africa in St.Lucia, the scoreboard read 4/1, and his side was in desperate need of a kickstart to their innings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

India was still figuring out what they truly were as a T20 side. Three years earlier, they had lifted the inaugural title in 2007, but by 2010, the format was evolving quickly. Teams were becoming more specialised, batting tempos were rising, and India were searching for clarity in their approach after an early exit in the 2009 edition.

At that time, Raina was already seen as one of India’s most natural T20 batters. The left-hander had built a reputation in the IPL, playing for the Chennai Super Kings, for his ability to dominate spin through the middle overs and maintain a high strike rate without reckless hitting.

Yet on the international stage, he was still carving out his identity in the shortest format. That morning in Gros Islet helped cement his reputation as a player made for T20 cricket – someone capable of shifting gears and dictating the pace of an innings.

His hundred against South Africa – 101 off 60 balls – arrived at a moment when India needed both a statement and a template. The innings was aggressive, but calculated: he took on pace and spin alike, manipulated the field, and then accelerated with clean hitting once set.

It was the first T20I century by an Indian batter and, importantly, it came in a World Cup game against a strong attack, giving the knock a sense of occasion that numbers alone cannot explain.

“I was not hitting the ball when I came in. I was thinking ‘just rotate the strike’ and when I get a loose ball, just go for it,” Raina said after his innings.

Story continues below this ad

“It was a terrific knock, he held the innings together. He played with great accuracy and power and he was able to exploit our lack of accuracy towards the back end, which played into his hands,” South African captain Graeme Smith said at the end of the match.
India’s T20 side in 2010 was also in transition. Senior names were around, but the team had not yet fully settled on the aggressive, depth-heavy batting blueprint that would later define them. Raina’s innings showed what could be achieved if a batter took control early and batted deep into the innings.

He also thanked the likes of MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid for their help during his international career and in the IPL.

“Mahi [Dhoni] helped me a lot in the IPL. The senior players, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, have also supported me throughout. I’ve played five or six years of international cricket, it’s important to fulfil the dreams they’ve had for me,” he added.

The significance

What made the knock special was not just the milestone but the context. Centuries in T20 internationals were still rare in 2010, and doing it in a World Cup match carried added weight. It was a performance that showed how an Indian batter could dominate the format at the global stage, long before big totals and frequent hundreds became more common in T20Is.

Story continues below this ad

Since Raina’s breakthrough hundred, several other Indian batters have gone on to score T20I centuries – including names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav – as India evolved into one of the most powerful batting units in the format. But Raina’s remains unique: it was the first, it came on the World Cup stage, and it arrived when India were still shaping their T20 identity.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘Suryakumar Yadav can put South Africa under pressure’: Neil McKenzie explains importance of India captain in T20 World Cup Super 8 clash
T20 World Cup: Former South Africa batter Neil McKenzie has picked India captain Suryakumar Yadav as the key man in the Super 8 match. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Baramati crash: Rohit Pawar says plane op has links to 'powerful' people in ruling party; seeks Modi's help
Rohit Pawar PC on baramati air crash
KH X RK promo clip: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth reunite for Nelson's film but 'who is the hero?'
KH x RK Reunion video
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Kohrra 2
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘Suryakumar Yadav can put South Africa under pressure’: Neil McKenzie explains importance of India captain in T20 World Cup Super 8 clash
T20 World Cup: Former South Africa batter Neil McKenzie has picked India captain Suryakumar Yadav as the key man in the Super 8 match. (AP Photo)
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
Trump
Three lifestyle hacks to reverse insulin resistance and protect your liver
3 habits to reverse fatty liver
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Advertisement
Feb 21: Latest News