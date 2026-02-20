T20 World Cup: Why India have to face fellow group-toppers in Super Eight | ICC’s seeding rule explained

India have gone through to the Super Eights of the 2026 T20 World Cup as the top-ranked team in Group A and yet, a look at their upcoming fixtures show that every single team they will be facing are those that have also finished top of their respective group. This is different from what is usually the case in international tournaments across both team and individual sports – a participant tends to face teams who have finished with lower ranks in the previous stage and thus, at least on paper, have favourable chances of progressing further.

In the 2026 T20 World Cup, India are in the same group as Zimbabwe (winners of Group B), West Indies (winners of Group C), and South Africa (winners of Group D). The other team consists of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand, all of whom have finished second in the afforementioned groups. This is a by product of the International Cricket Council (ICC) assigning seedings to teams based on their T20I rankings before the tournament itself.