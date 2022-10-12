scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar picks Siraj ahead of Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for T20 World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar says Mohammad Shami has not played for a while, and that's why team management must pick in form Mohammad Siraj for the T20 World Cup.

India's Mohammed Siraj appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of a South African batsman during the second one day international cricket match between India and South Africa. (AP)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has urged team management to pick Mohammed Siraj as the replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“I’d go for Siraj because he has been bowling well; Shami has not played for a while. And to hit your steps straight away in a World Cup, yes, there are a couple of warm-up matches,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“As of now, nobody has been selected as the 15th player. I don’t know…has he gone with the team to Australia? He hasn’t gone. So he has played no cricket. And that’s a concern,” he added.

READ |With no swing, how Mohammed Siraj got early wickets against South Africa

In the ODI series against South Africa, Mohammed Siraj has bagged his maiden Player of the Series award and looked in good rhythm throughout the series.

On the other hand, Mohammed Shami, who is in the standbys and is one of the favourites to join Team India in Australia, as Jasprit Bumrah, has not played ay cricket after he was tested Covid-19 positive ahead of the T2OI series against South Africa in September.

“No doubting his quality. Just the fact that he (Shami) has not played any cricket. It’s never easy to come back after Covid. Your stamina can be a little bit of suspect – I know it’s a four-over game in T20I cricket. But look at the way Siraj has been bowling. He’s bowling brilliantly,” Gavaskar said.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 11:24:07 am
