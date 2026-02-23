T20 World Cup: ‘India needed to get rid of ego and adapt to conditions’, says Sunil Gavaskar after South Africa loss

India's Shivam Dube, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's Dewald Brevis during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar felt that the Indian team needed to take a cue from South Africa’s innings, shed their ego and adapt to the conditions instead of walking out with overconfidence and throwing their bats at everything in their T20 World Cup clash.

India’s 12-match unbeaten streak the T20 World Cup was snapped after South Africa drubbed the defending champions by 76 runs.

“Having seen how Brevis and Miller built their partnership, that was the approach needed from the Indian batters,” Gavaskar said on JioStar. “The Indian batters did not do that. They came out with overconfidence, threw their bat at everything and lost wickets. South Africa clearly outsmarted India and it was a well-deserved win for them.”