Kumar Sangakkara laments Sri Lanka doing ‘same things over and over’ after T20 World Cup exit, issues ominous warning

Sri Lanka’s ouster from the race for the semifinal of the 2026 T20 World Cup was confirmed on Wednesday when they lost to New Zealand by 61 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. It was met with widespread anger from fans at the stadium and former captain and batting great Kumar Sangakkara said that Sri Lanka could slip into “irrelevance” in world cricket if they don’t course correct.

“There is a lot of hurt all round,” said Sangakkara in his post. “The fans devastated , disappointed , angry. The players are hurting badly too. I have been in similar dressing rooms. It’s not easy. But this responsibility comes with the turf. It’s a burden and a great privilege to represent your country and your people. There is a lot of work to be done at all levels to course correct. We can’t do the same things over and over and expect different results when the cricket world around us has evolved so quickly. We haven’t adapted and the danger is irrelevance.”