Why Dale Steyn thinks Ngidi-Jansen are the best ‘slower ball bowling’ pace pair at the T20 World Cup

Batsmen haven’t exactly set this World Cup on fire with an outrageous knock or two, though Harry Brook set down the gauntlet. Bowlers though, seem to have found a word or two to slip in, mostly using the slower deliveries to take tge pace off and deflate hitting arcs of bludgeons.

South Africa’s versatile former speedster Dale Steyn said on his social media that while there are many laudable bowling performances, his compatriots Lungi Ngidi and Marci Jansen had his heart and attention, as the best practitioners of the slower balls.

“There’s obviously plenty fantastic bowlers at this WC, but talking slower balls specifically, I think the skills of Ngidi and Jansen, as a pair, are the best in the tournament. Knuckles from Jansen (11 wkts). Slow dipper from Ngidi (8),” Steyn posted and responded to followers on Twitter. “Batters finding it tough to read one dude, and there’s another coming…That’s trouble for batters,” he added after South Africa’s resounding win over hosts India few days ago.

The Proteas had played out a rather nervy two Super Overs against Afghanistan earlier in the tournament. But they have settled thereafter, though West Indies are upbeat after an even bigger three digit win over Zimbabwe. South Africa play West Indies at Delhi next on Sunday.

Win or lose, the one bowler that has stayed impressive is Jasprit Bumrah, whose own slower ball execution was worth reams before the batting imploded. Steyn when asked about the Indian, said, “Bumrah is class.

But he can’t do it alone…As I said, as a pair (8 overs) Jansen and Ngidi are the best.”

The replies asked him if it was too early to amount them the best this World Cup, Steyn stressed, “Yes I’m calling them the best pair already. The same way one would say their (own) team is going to win the tournament before the tournament starts… Make a call and stand by it, don’t throw in all other alternatives and what if’s…They are the BEST, that’s the bottom line.”

When a reply pointed out that Nathan Ellis hadn’t been too bad either given his 4-12 against Ireland, Steyn responded, “Like I said there’s singular good bowlers with great skills, like Ellis, but they need a partner to match them in their bowling unit. One gun isn’t enough.

Jansen and Ngidi are my pick as the best.As for Ellis, top quality and fools plenty 👌,” he noted.

Besides their 19 wickets combined, Jansen has an impressive strike rate of 8.64, while Ngidi’s is 12. But the strangle begins at denying bludgeons the boundaries that free up their minds to pound more.