T20 World Cup | Quick Comment: Why winning trial-by-fire match against Afghanistan makes South Africa favourites

South Africa are deservedly World Champions in Test cricket but despite reaching the final of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup haven’t been able to shake off the reputation of bottling it in big moments in white-ball cricket. Against India in Barbados just over 18 months ago, they seemed to be cruising to victory till Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal and Suryakumar Yadav’s wonder catch at the boundary rope to dismiss the dangerous David Miller gave India the title. Beating India in India, seen as the final frontier in Test cricket, just months after lifting the coveted Mace at Lord’s elevated their ‘champions’ status in the longest format. But in white ball cricket they still have unfinished business.

Aiden Markram’s team bossed Canada in their T20 World Cup opener in Ahmedabad after posting a 217-plus target, but Afghanistan, no longer lightweights in T20 cricket expectedly gave them a run for their money at the same venue on Tuesday.

Fortunes changed so often in the game which needed two Super Overs to decide the winner that the ‘both-teams-deserved-to-win’ cliche felt apt to sum up the game. South Africa emerging victorious from the test of fire early in the month long tournament bodes well for the team which have found themselves wanting in the big moments in ICC white-ball tournaments through a combination of fate, nerves, bizzare rain rules and one New Zealander going by the name of Grant Elliot.

When the experienced fast bowler Kagiso Rabada bowled two no-balls to concede free-hits in the final over allowing Afghanistan to tie the game in normal time despite being bowled out in the final delivery, the momentum had shifted to the Asian team. Afghanistan twisted the knife when Azmatullah Omarzai hit 16 off 5 in the first Super Over, but Tristian Stubbs emerged as the hero with 10 off 3 and scores were tied for the second time in the game.

David Miller unlocked two sixes in four balls to set Afghanistan a 24-run target in the second Super Over. The drama was unending. Rahmanullah Gurbaz produced the ‘it ain’t over till it is over’ big hits; three sixes off spinner Keshav Maharaj. The final ball of the second Super Over was the moment of truth. Maharaj stayed composed in the heat of the battle. Despite conceding a wide when going for a full ball on the off-side, he went for the block-hole. Gurbaz didn’t have room to swing his arms and was caught at point.

South Africa made life difficult for themselves, were under pressure at various points in the match yet, nearly snatched defeat from the jaws of victory but the mental edge gained from winning a nail-biter of a double Super Over match will hold them in good stead.

Before reaching the final in Barbados in 2024, South Africa have had two semifinal appearances in the T20 World Cup. In the 50-over World Cup, South Africa have reached the semifinals five times, most recently in 2023 but have never progressed to the final.

Gone are the days when Afghanistan were seen as lightweights in T20 cricket. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the West Indies and USA, they beat New Zealand and then added another feather to their hat by beating Australia for the first time in the shortest format in a Super 8 match to reach their first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal. Afghanistan are the second best T20 team in Asia. South Africa gave their fans many heart-stopping moments but winning an edge-of-the-seat thriller will be a psychological plus for a team yet to win a World Cup.