T20 World Cup: ‘Someone’s going to pay a price, hopefully that’s Australia’ – England coach backs Ben Stokes to come good against old rivals

Matthew Mott, the England white-ball coach, has backed all-rounder Ben Stokes to come good after a lean run so far since landing in Australia. Mott said that “someone’s going to pay a price” when Stokes fires with the bat, and hoped that’ll happen against Australia in England’s crucial Super 12 Group 1 T20 World Cup game in Melbourne on Friday.

“I think he’s bowled some big overs, particularly in the Powerplay,” Mott said. “With the bat, he hasn’t come off yet. But his career would suggest that at some point someone’s going to pay a price, and hopefully that’s Australia.”

Stokes had scored just 9 and 7 in the two T20Is against Australia in Perth and Canberra earlier this month. And while he got some runs in the twin warm-ups against Australia and Pakistan thereafter, he has managed only 2 and 6 in England’s T20 World Cup games against Afghanistan and Ireland.

The pressure is on as Australia and England clash in a crucial encounter at the MCG 🔥 More ➡️ https://t.co/Mi3YAmUWMV#T20WorldCup | #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/GUPNAurKZD — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 28, 2022

England are in trouble after the shocking five-run defeat to Ireland in the rain-hit game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, and face bigger opponents Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in must-win scenarios now.

Mott, who became England’s white-ball coach in May after leading Australia’s women’s team for seven years, said that the team was pumped up ahead of the Friday clash against the old rivals

“We’re playing against the host, the defending champions, so there’s no need for us as a coaching group to motivate the group,” Mott said. “We’re incredibly motivated and (the Ireland result) just adds to that motivation.



“You very rarely go through these tournaments undefeated, so I expect us to bounce back really well.”

The Ireland loss did not mean England were under pressure to make major changes to their line-up for the Australia game, Mott felt.

“I think we played really solid cricket for the last month,” he said. “We had a bad day (against Ireland), we’re not going to throw the baby out with the bathwater.”