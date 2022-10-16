scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

T20 World Cup: Namibia stun Sri Lanka by 55 runs in tournament opener

The 70-run stand for the seventh wicket between Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit helped Namibia to beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs.

Jan Frylinck, SL vs NAM, T20 World CupNamibia's Jan Frylinck bats against Sri Lanka during their T20 World Cup Cricket match in Geelong, Australia

Minnows Namibia stunned Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Sunday.

After being put into bat first, Namibia posted 163 for 7 in 20 overs. With 93 for 6 in 14.2 overs, Namibia were in deep trouble. Jan Frylinck (44 off 28b; 4×4) and JJ Smit (31 not out off 16b; 2×4, 2×6) put on a 70-run stand for the seventh wickets in just 34 balls. The partnership proved to be a match-winning one.

For Sri Lanka, Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage (2/37), Maheesh Theekshana (1/23), Dushmantha Chameera (1/39), Chamika Karunaratne (1/36), and Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (1/27) shared the spoils.

In reply, Sri Lanka were never in control after losing three wickets inside the powerplay. Pathum Nissanka (9), Kusal Mendis (6) and Danushka Gunathilaka (0) were out in 3.3 overs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...Premium
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20 off 21b; 2×4) and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka (27 off 23b; 2×4, 1×6) were the notable contributors. Namibia bowlers kept chipping away with the wickets as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 108 runs in 19 overs.

For Namibia, Ben Shikongo (2/22), Bernard Scholtz (2/18), David Wiese (2/16), JJ Smit (1/16), and Jan Frylinck (2/26) were the main wicket-taker.

All-rounder Jan Frylinck was man-of-the-match.

“I’m a little bit speechless at the moment, what we’ve just achieved is above what we thought we could do,” said Frylinck.

Advertisement

“Now I’m just very excited at this point in time.

“Myself and JJ (Smit) got us to a competitive total and the bowlers just stepped up and it was unbelievable.”

Brief Scores

Namibia: 163 for 7 in 20 overs (Jan Frylinck 44, JJ Smits 31 not out; Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage 2/37)

Advertisement

Sri Lanka: 108 all out in 19 overs (Dasun Shanaka 27; Ben Shikongo 2/22, Bernard Scholtz 2/18, David Wiese 2/16, Jan Frylinck 2/26)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 12:52:17 pm
Next Story

Daryl Mitchell targeting return against Afghanistan, says NZ coach Stead

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

T20 World Cup

UAE
0/0 (0.0)
vs
NED
Yet to bat
United Arab Emirates elected to bat
Scorecard
WI v SCO17 Oct, 09:30, Hobart
ZIM v IRE17 Oct, 13:30, Hobart
Full Schedule
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: Different moods of all 16 team captains before the T20 World Cup kicks off
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 16: Latest News