T20 World Cup: Namibia stun Sri Lanka by 55 runs in tournament opener

Minnows Namibia stunned Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Sunday.

After being put into bat first, Namibia posted 163 for 7 in 20 overs. With 93 for 6 in 14.2 overs, Namibia were in deep trouble. Jan Frylinck (44 off 28b; 4×4) and JJ Smit (31 not out off 16b; 2×4, 2×6) put on a 70-run stand for the seventh wickets in just 34 balls. The partnership proved to be a match-winning one.

For Sri Lanka, Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage (2/37), Maheesh Theekshana (1/23), Dushmantha Chameera (1/39), Chamika Karunaratne (1/36), and Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (1/27) shared the spoils.

In reply, Sri Lanka were never in control after losing three wickets inside the powerplay. Pathum Nissanka (9), Kusal Mendis (6) and Danushka Gunathilaka (0) were out in 3.3 overs.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20 off 21b; 2×4) and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka (27 off 23b; 2×4, 1×6) were the notable contributors. Namibia bowlers kept chipping away with the wickets as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 108 runs in 19 overs.

For Namibia, Ben Shikongo (2/22), Bernard Scholtz (2/18), David Wiese (2/16), JJ Smit (1/16), and Jan Frylinck (2/26) were the main wicket-taker.

All-rounder Jan Frylinck was man-of-the-match.

“I’m a little bit speechless at the moment, what we’ve just achieved is above what we thought we could do,” said Frylinck.

“Now I’m just very excited at this point in time.

“Myself and JJ (Smit) got us to a competitive total and the bowlers just stepped up and it was unbelievable.”

Brief Scores

Namibia: 163 for 7 in 20 overs (Jan Frylinck 44, JJ Smits 31 not out; Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage 2/37)

Sri Lanka: 108 all out in 19 overs (Dasun Shanaka 27; Ben Shikongo 2/22, Bernard Scholtz 2/18, David Wiese 2/16, Jan Frylinck 2/26)