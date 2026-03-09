ICC T20 World Cup: Unprecedented six hitting and sky-high strike rate the bedrock of Indian juggernaut

Not even drastic form slumps and radical tactical switches midway through the tournament could prevent India from emerging as the 2026 T20 World Cup champions at home. Despite a month of fluctuating performances, India comfortably walked away with the crown, shattering tournament records and setting imperious figures.

Armed by an unrivalled six-hitting battalion, the home team reflected an otherworldly air that India now carry in T20 cricket, setting a new world order.

Suryakumar Yadav’s men proved that fearlessness wasn’t just a state of mind in T20 cricket but the essence of the format. The elongated batting line-up helped, even when everyone wasn’t entirely convinced by the ploy.

Five months ago, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan weren’t in the picture to spearhead India’s top-order blitzkrieg. That the duo eventually arrived to complete the World Cup puzzle in the nick of time exemplifies India’s commitment to big hitting as the only metric to lap the competition.

They were frenetic with the bat, becoming the first team to clock more than 10 runs per over (10.17) in a World Cup edition. Samson and Kishan were at the forefront, finishing as the two highest run-scorers, aggregating over 300 runs with a near-200 strike rate in the tournament.

Team R SR 4s 6s Runs in Boundaries Bp6 BpB Non-Boundary SR India 1,739 162.52 147 106 1224 10 4.2 63.03 England 1,372 146.58 112 68 856 13.7 5.2 68.23 South Africa 1,325 152.65 104 72 848 12 4.9 68.93 New Zealand 1,323 157.31 117 66 864 12.7 4.5 69.75 West Indies 1,239 152.59 97 76 844 10.6 4.6 61.81 Sri Lanka 1,112 137.62 105 37 642 21.8 5.6 70.57 Pakistan 999 141.7 97 42 640 16.7 5.07 63.42 Zimbabwe 897 135.09 89 37 578 17.9 5.26 59.29

Sixer kings

A cursory glance shows that India were the undisputed sixer kings of the World Cup – clobbering a record 106 maximums in nine matches – 30 ahead of second-placed West Indies (76 in eight innings). The two teams were also the most prolific six-hitting sides in the period between the two World Cups (July 1, 2024, to February 6, 2026).

Boundaries brought 1,224 runs in India’s campaign. That is 70 percent of all their runs – the highest boundary percentage across all teams – and nearly 90 percent of all runs scored by the next highest-scoring side (England – 1,372 runs) in this edition.

Story continues below this ad

The sheer volume of runs through sixes and fours makes up for India’s marginal dip in strike rate on non-boundary deliveries in the tournament — 515 runs in 817 balls.

It is that relentlessness that defined the contest on the flattest pitches against England and New Zealand in the semifinal and final. When a staggering 499 runs were scored in 40 overs at the Wankhede Stadium in the semifinal, India clubbed 37 boundaries (16 fours and 21 sixes). England fell one short at 36 (21 fours and 15 sixes). They lost a spot in the final by seven runs.

Also Read | How Jasprit Bumrah’s slower ball swallowed seven batsmen at the T20 World Cup

When New Zealand erred in their bowling plans early in the final, India stubbed the contest inside six overs. Striking form after a woeful rut with the fastest fifty of the tournament off 18 balls, Abhishek Sharma, along with Samson, powered India to 92 for no loss in Ahmedabad, the joint-highest Powerplay score ever in the World Cup. By the 14th over, India had set a record for the highest team score across all 10 World Cup finals. With a ball to go in their innings, they had smashed their third 250-plus score in the tournament, their second in succession.

India phase wise batting SR (ranking) 6s (ranking) Powerplay 164.51 (1st) 30 (1st) Middle-Overs 152.78 (1st) 46 (2nd) Death overs 184.95 (4th) 30 (1st)

Fast scoring across phases

Compartmentalising aggression with distinct leaders in all phases helped India overcome the poor form that plagued Abhishek and captain Suryakumar Yadav for a lengthy stretch in the tournament. The presence of at least two performers in all three passages of play sustained power-hitting through the various phases. Kishan’s No.3 demotion coincided with his superior striking in the middle overs and Samson’s rapid surge in the Powerplays. Likewise, India had the muscle of Shivam Dube (SR: 201.79) and Hardik Pandya (SR: 190) at the death with a demoted Tilak Varma acing his lower-order role, smashing 64 off his last 28 deliveries, in the knockouts.

Story continues below this ad

India held the best strike rate (164.51) and the most sixes (30) in the Powerplay as Samson emerged as the key performer at the business end of the tournament. He struck at 197.26 with 12 sixes, only bettered by New Zealand’s Finn Allen (SR: 198.92 with 13 sixes) in three more innings. In the middle passage (7-16 overs), Samson forged the bedrock in the knockouts with 156 runs at 196.30 and 11 sixes. He had ample support from the explosive Kishan, who was the fastest batter in the middle overs, striking at 214, with a boundary every three deliveries.

India were the quickest scoring side in the middle overs too, plundering 46 sixes, one short of the West Indies. And while their death-over hitting was not quite as exemplary as three other teams, India pumped the ball over the boundary more frequently (30) than every other side in this period.

The consistent hitting presence across all three phases makes India a comprehensive top-seven juggernaut, unlike most other sides in the competition.

2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 Teams Difference between Batting RPO and Bowling Economy India 1.57 South Africa 1.33 West Indies 1.16 New Zealand 0.83 Pakistan 0.59 England 0.34 Sri Lanka 0.34 Zimbabwe -0.81

The run-rate effect

While the flat pitches somewhat neutralised India’s bowling attack apart from the Jasprit Bumrah factor, the power-hitting effect was so overbearing that India were 1.5 runs ahead per over with the bat to that of their opposition on average per game. Together, an average of 10.50 runs per over and an economy of 8.60 per six balls proved to be too lethal a concoction to topple.

Story continues below this ad

India have not only thrown the gauntlet at their rivals but also at all the aspirants hoping to don national colours before the next title defence in 2028.