ICC T20 World Cup: Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie shine to help West Indies crush Zimbabwe by 107 runs in Super Eights game

Just over an hour before play began on Monday, Shimron Hetmyer stood at the crease on the pitch for West Indies’ Super 8s clash against Zimbabwe. The sun was dipping, teammates were in the middle of their routines, but the left-hander was already visualising what might unfold later that evening.

Hetmyer has never hidden what he enjoys most about batting. In an interview several years ago, he had spoken about his love for clearing the rope and why that thrill meant more to him than simply finishing as the top scorer for his side.

“People will ask who is going to make the most runs and stuff like that. I just say I am going to hit the most sixes, and everyone starts laughing. I just bat as I see it, but if I get a ball I can hit for six, I will. I do like hitting sixes,” he had told The Telegraph in 2019.